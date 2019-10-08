Rittenhouse Hotel named one of the best in the world by Condé Nast Traveler readers

Six hundred thousand readers of Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, voted on the best hotels in the world in the magazine's annual Readers' Choice Awards survey.



Monday, the results for the top 50 were posted online.

Philadelphia's The Rittenhouse Hotel, a luxury hotel next to Rittenhouse Square in Center City, made the list at No. 50.

"The Rittenhouse is to Philadelphia what the Plaza Hotel is to New York City. Like the Midtown institution, the Center City hotel has an illustrious history, attracts a monied crowd, delivers on personalized service and offers views of Philadelphia's landmark public square and park," the publication states.

Condé Nast Traveler also remarks on the "generously proportioned" renovated rooms and suites, and notes nearby French bistro Parc and the hotel's Italian restaurant Scarpetta as places to dine at when staying over.

Readers' No. 1 pick was the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills. The decor, food program, complimentary car service and spa are some of the perks of staying there, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The top 10 hotels in the Mid-Atlantic were also chosen by readers. The Rittenhouse Hotel finished first in the region, followed by a few other local spots on the list: the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Pittsburgh, Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, and the The Virginia Hotel and Sandpiper Beach Club, both in Cape May, New Jersey.

Below are photos of The Rittenhouse Hotel.

Courtesy of/j public relations The lobby at The Rittenhouse Hotel.

Courtesy of/j public relations A studio suite in the Rittenhouse Hotel.

Courtesy of/j public relations The Rittenhouse suite in the The Rittenhouse Hotel.

Courtesy of/j public relations The Rittenhouse Hotel's Library Bar Lounge.

Courtesy of/j public relations The pool at The Rittenhouse Hotel.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.