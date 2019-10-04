More Culture:

October 04, 2019

October is a good time to book a cheap domestic flight, report says

Fares this month are predicted to be the lowest they've been in six years

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Airfares
October airfare Hopper report Photo by Ross Parmly/on Unsplash

October is a good month to buy a plane ticket, according to a report by airfare monitor app Hopper. The app suggests watching for price drops to Austin, Texas and San Diego, California among other cities.

Ready for a vacation?

October is a good month to buy a plane ticket, according to a report released this week by airfare monitor app Hopper, which predicts future flight prices with 95% accuracy.

"This month, we project domestic round-trip flight prices to remain in line with September prices, and are notably the lowest they have been in six years," states Hopper's Consumer Airfare Index for October 2019. "Prices will remain low through the end of the month."

RELATED: October is Pennsylvania Wine Month – here's how to celebrate in Philly

Hopper suggests watching for price drops to these 10 domestic destinations:

• Austin, Texas
• Fort Lauderdale, Florida 
• New York City, New York
• Atlanta, Georgia
• Charleston, South Carolina
• San Diego, California
• Oakland, California
• San Antonio, Texas
• Charlotte, North Carolina
• Louisville, Kentucky

As for international destinations, the company predicts deals on flights to these cities:

• Reykjavik, Iceland
• Bangkok, Thailand
• Cancun, Mexico
• Medellin, Colombia
• Seoul, South Korea
• Melbourne, Australia
• Osaka, Japan
• Shanghai, China
• Munich, Germany
• San Jose, Costa Rica

Airfare prices are expected to spike for a short period in November over the Thanksgiving holiday before dropping again in December and January. They likely will rise in the spring.

More information on Hopper's predictions for October can be found in the report.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Airfares Philadelphia Vacations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Food & Drink

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved