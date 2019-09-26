October is Pennsylvania Wine Month – here's how to celebrate in Philly

October is the month for all things Halloween, but did you know it's also Pennsylvania Wine Month?

You can celebrate by raising a glass to local producers during events throughout October, or take advantage of a month-long Lyft deal and visit a local winery.

Five Ways to Celebrate PA Wine Month in Philadelphia

• Jet Wine Bar (1525 South St.) – Order the Hamilton Flight, which comes with local wines and fun facts about Alexander Hamilton. Featured wineries include Fero Vineyards, Stony Run Winery and Penns Woods Winery.

• The Love (130 S. 18th St.) – Named among the 100 best wine restaurants in the U.S., The Love in Rittenhouse is hosting a special dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $175. The dinner will feature food sourced within 100 miles of the restaurant and wines from Galen Glen Vineyard & Winery.

• Martha (2113 E. York St.) – The Kensington bar is hosting a five-course dinner featuring fall produce paired with natural wines on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The meal is $75 ($65 for vegan guests). Reservations can be made online.



• Primal Supply Meats (1538 E. Passyunk Ave.) – On Monday, Oct. 28, enjoy dry-age beef and wine at Primal Supply Meats. The dinner with chef Jonathan Adams of Rival Bros. will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $165, or splurge to sit at the chef's counter for $190.

• Bar Amis (4503 S. Broad St.) – Chefs from Bar Amis will go head-to-head with chef Sam Jacobson of Stargazy and his teammate Chris DiPiazza of Mighty Bread Co. They'll have to use four secret ingredients to create their best plates. Tickets are $75 per person and include four courses with two dishes each. Diners can pair their meal with wines from Wayvine Winery.

Other popular places doing something special for PA Wine Month include Tria, Bloomsday, Panorama, High Street on Market, Jean-Georges Philadelphia and Cadence. Find out more details on the Pennsylvania Winery Association website.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Winery Association, SEPTA and Lyft have teamed up to offer rides to 27 wineries located in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Go to one of the dozens of participating Regional Rail stations. Once at the station, use code "VISITtheVINES" on the Lyft app. With the code, you'll save up to 30% off your ride to the winery of your choice. SEPTA has provided information on the participating wineries and Regional Rail stations on its website.

