More Culture:

June 14, 2019

Wine Enthusiast lists Philly's Vetri Cucina, The Love among the 100 best wine restaurants in U.S.

The magazine assembled a collection of restaurants that serve wine in 'thoughtful and exciting ways'

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Carroll - Vetri Cucina Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Vetri Cucina, at 1312 Spruce St, is one of the 100 best wine restaurants in the country, according to a new list from Wine Enthusiast magazine.

Philadelphia's red-hot food scene has earned national praise in the last few years for excelling in (seemingly) entry-level foods, like South Philly Barbacoa's unparalleled tacos and Pizzeria Beddia's mystical pies

But the city can hold its own on the other end of the food world spectrum as well, according to Wine Enthusiast magazine, whose new list of the 100 best wine restaurants in the country features a pair of Philly spots – one old and one new.

Vetri Cucina in Center City, considered for decades one of the city's best half-dozen restaurants, earned a nod from the magazine, as did The Love in Rittenhouse, which opened in 2017 to rave reviews.

The magazine's list features a blurb on what makes each restaurant great when it comes to serving up wine in "thoughtful and exciting ways," as well as a quote from the restaurant's sommelier, and a dish loved by the magazine's writers and editors.

Here's what they had to say about Vetri Cucina:

"Despite being over two decades old, this elegant, Italian-influenced stalwart remains a must-visit, with Chef/Owner Marc Vetri and team constantly searching for new, interesting flavors. The wine cellars, meanwhile, collect bottles from Italy and beyond to pair with nightly changing tasting menus."

The magazine loved the casoncelli alla Bergamasca, a stuffed pasta with amaretti, sage and pancetta.

And here's what they had to say about The Love:

"This charming 100-seat restaurant has been winning hearts since it opened in 2017. Though the buttermilk fried chicken remains the must-order item, seasonal food and beverage offerings have continued to evolve. The wine selection is divided into ever-changing mini-lists like like 'Sunny Day Sippers' and 'Ladies With Legs.'"

The magazine loved the Lovebird, buttermilk fried chicken served with grits, Jamaican jerk aioli, and braised collard greens.

If you're looking for a spot with good food and a robust wine program this weekend, these are probably two great places to start.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Center City The Love Marc Vetri Rittenhouse Square Vetri

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices
Carroll - Eagles Stock

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Sixers

Lessons the Sixers (and the entire NBA) can take from 2019 NBA Finals
Kawhi-Leonard_061419_usat

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved