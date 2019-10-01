More Culture:

October 01, 2019

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter

Took almost a year to develop the beer, which will be released just in time for Halloween

By Sinead Cummings
D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced its first-ever beer collaboration with Hershey, a beer called Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. It will be available on draft beginning mid -October.

Two big Pennsylvania brands have teamed up. On Tuesday, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced its first-ever beer collaboration with Hershey.

America's oldest brewery and the chocolate manufacturer have created a limited-edition, 4.7% ABV brew.

RELATED: Iron Hill Brewery opening large-scale production brewery in Exton | Made in Philadelphia Fall Market setting up at Dilworth Park again this October

"We spent nearly a year developing ... and are excited for the world to indulge in the classic taste of Yuengling Dark Brewed Porter blended with the unmistakable taste of Hershey's chocolate," Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and sixth generation brewer at Yuengling, said in a statement.

Simply called Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, the beer will be only available on draft at participating bars beginning in mid-October.

Look for it in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York, as well as Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Indiana and Kentucky, while supplies last.  

To find the closest location serving the new chocolate porter, use the "Find Our Beer" link on Yuengling's website.

According to the brewery, the beer pairs well with barbecue, cheese and desserts.

