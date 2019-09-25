More Culture:

September 25, 2019

Iron Hill Brewery opening large-scale production brewery in Exton

The company plans to have 20 operating locations by the close of 2020

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rendering of Iron Hill Brewery and Taproom opening in Exton Courtesy of/Iron Hill Brewery

Rendering of the new Iron Hill Brewery & Taproom opening in Exton, Pennsylvania in 2020.

Delaware-based chain Iron Hill Brewery has announced plans to open its first large-scale production brewery in Exton, Pennsylvania.

The Chester County facility, officially called Iron Hill Brewery & Taphouse, is expected to open sometime next summer at The Shops on Eagleview Boulevard.

RELATED: Cherry Hill-based spiked seltzer finishes second at hard seltzer festival

According to Iron Hill, the new facility will significantly increase the brewing capacity of the company. 

The Brewery & Taproom will do all the canning for Iron Hill's signature beers and also will serve as a test kitchen for future companywide menu offerings.

The sit, at more than 18,000 square feet, will house a 10,000-square-foot brewery and a 4,500-square-foot taproom.

Exton's Iron Hill Brewery & Taproom is part of the company's "20 by 20" goal, in which Iron Hill plans to have 20 operating locations by the close of 2020.

Iron Hill currently has 16 locations – including one that opened last year on Market Street in Philadelphia. The 17th location is expected to open next spring in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

