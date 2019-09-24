More Culture:

September 24, 2019

Cherry Hill-based spiked seltzer finishes second at hard seltzer festival

Forgotten Boardwalk's new J'aime capitalized on the summer's hottest trend, then earned a nod from the experts

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Alcohol
Cherry Hill Spiked seltzer Contributed image/Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing

J'aime, a line of spiked seltzer from Cherry Hill's Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing, took second place at the first-ever Fizz Fight, a hard seltzer festival in Denver.

This year's summer has come and gone, and its lasting legacy might be one we laugh about in five years: 2019 was, without a doubt, the summer of spiked seltzer.

The ubiquitous White Claw ruled the field while Bon & Viv and Truly tried to keep pace, and even mega-brands like Natural Light played catch-up with their own spinoffs.

MORE CULTURE: Gritty turns 1 and throws himself a surprise birthday party

Just over the Delaware River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey's own Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing launched its own spiked seltzer offshoot, called J'aime Spiked Seltzer. If you've been looking for a way to scratch that spiked seltzer itch while also supporting a local brewery, it would seem J'aime is your best bet: it just won second place at the first-ever Hard Seltzer Festival.

Fizz Fight, a hard seltzer festival and competition, was held earlier this month in Denver, where more than 130 varieties of hard seltzer battled for the top prize. J'aime finished a resounding No. 2, outclassing White Claw and its ilk, which isn't easy:

J'aime only lost out to Greenville, South Carolina-based Itz Spritz in the brewed category.

"The J’aime line has been an opportunity to put our mark on the hard seltzer trend that is sweeping the industry, while keeping our mission of delivering distinct and unique flavors to our customers," Forgotten Boardwalk owner Jamie Queli said Monday

MORE CULTURE: Red-hot K'Far in Rittenhouse is now open for dinner

"Our team worked for over a year to perfect the recipe and process that brought this line to life. From our head brewer Evan Wasylyk to our entire production and tasting room staff, to our partners at Tavalon Tea, this has truly been a group effort. Seeing that hard work paying off is gratifying beyond belief."

J'aime partnered with South Hackensack's Tavalon Tea to launch its flagship flavor, Tangerine Rosé, featuring hibiscus and white tea. The brand is adding a second flavor in October, Peach Lemonade with black tea, and both flavors will be available in 16-ounce cans throughout New Jersey.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Alcohol Cherry Hill Seltzer New Jersey Beverages Contests Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Should Kapler be back? And other random thoughts on the now-eliminated Phillies
Phillies-Kapler_092419_usat

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved