September 23, 2019

K'Far in Rittenhouse is now open for dinner

Larger plates, cocktails and desserts now available at Mike Solomonov, Steve Cook and Camille Cogswell's Israeli cafe

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
K'Far in Rittenhouse to start serving dinner.

K'Far – Mike Solomonov, Steve Cook and Camille Cogswell's Rittenhouse restaurant – is ready to start serving dinner.

As of Monday, Sept. 23, you can visit the Israeli all-day cafe for larger plates, cocktails and desserts. Dinner will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. during the week, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

RELATED: El Café – Condesa's breakfast taco, horchata and concha counterpart – is open in Rittenhouse | Chefs from Jezabel's, Double Knot, South Philly Barbacoa featured in Market to Table series

Some of the daytime offerings are available, including the Jerusalem bagel with za'atar butter, the quinoa tabbouleh and the Tunisian salad.

The entrees are all new. The dinner menu includes Persian lamb shank with sour cherry, pickled rose petals, pistachios and saffron rice; Turkish stuffed eggplant with beef, Turkish coffee, charred tomatoes, pine nuts and tehina; and roasted cauliflower with kashkaval, hawaij (spice mixture), grapes and pine nuts.

As for sweet stuff, diners can order rugelach, one of the pastries K'Far serves during the day, but chef Cogswell transforms it into her take on French toast for dessert. Another option is malabi, a pudding with plum jam and almond brittle.

To drink, there's a full bar with beer, wine, vermouth and sherry. The cocktail menu focuses on lower proof spirits to pair with both the cafe and dinner menus.

K'Far opened at the end of July, serving signature baked goods, salads, grain bowls and sandwiches on Jerusalem bagels through 2 p.m. The restaurant is located at 110 S. 19th St.

Dinner reservations can be made here.

