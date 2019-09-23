Chefs from Jezabel's, Double Knot, South Philly Barbacoa featured in Market to Table series

Reading Terminal Market has announced the next three chefs for its Market to Table series.



At the after-hours events, attendees go on a private market tour with the featured chef. Then the chef provides a step-by-step demonstration on how to make one of the courses for the evening's meal using the ingredients purchased. Finally, the group enjoys dinner together.

The series highlights how Philly chefs cook with ingredients found at Reading Terminal Market. Check out the upcoming Market to Table dinners below.

Friday, Oct. 4

Jezabel Careagea – Owner and executive chef of Jezabel’s Café

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Yun Fuentes – Sushi chef for Sampan, Double Knot and DK Sushi

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cristina Martinez – Chef and co-owner of South Philly Barbacoa

Tickets for the October event are $75 per person and can be purchased online. The dinner is BYOB and includes five courses.

Information and menus for the dinners in November and January will be available soon.

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



