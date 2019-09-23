More Events:

September 23, 2019

Chefs from Jezabel's, Double Knot, South Philly Barbacoa featured in Market to Table series

The after-hours events include a shopping tour, cooking demo and multi-course meal at Reading Terminal Market

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Reading Terminal Market
Reading Terminal's Market to Table dinners Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Three popular chefs participating in upcoming Market to Table dinners at Reading Terminal Market.

Reading Terminal Market has announced the next three chefs for its Market to Table series.

At the after-hours events, attendees go on a private market tour with the featured chef. Then the chef provides a step-by-step demonstration on how to make one of the courses for the evening's meal using the ingredients purchased. Finally, the group enjoys dinner together.

RELATED: Haunt is a pop-up Halloween-themed bar in Center City

The series highlights how Philly chefs cook with ingredients found at Reading Terminal Market. Check out the upcoming Market to Table dinners below.

Friday, Oct. 4

Jezabel Careagea – Owner and executive chef of Jezabel’s Café

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Yun Fuentes – Sushi chef for Sampan, Double Knot and DK Sushi

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Cristina Martinez – Chef and co-owner of South Philly Barbacoa

Tickets for the October event are $75 per person and can be purchased online. The dinner is BYOB and includes five courses.

Information and menus for the dinners in November and January will be available soon.

Market to Table Dinner Featuring Jezabel Careagea

Friday, Oct. 4
5:30-8 p.m. | $75 per person
Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Reading Terminal Market Philadelphia Restaurants Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game
092119NelsonAgholor

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Eagles

Eagles not making excuses for mistake-riddled loss to Lions
Nelson-Agholor-Eagles_092219_USAT

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved