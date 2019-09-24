Gritty turns 1 and throws himself a surprise birthday party

September 24, 2019
It's been a full year — and what a glorious year, at that — since Gritty came into our lives. The Flyers mascot has had quite the year, from being birthed into a flurry of criticism to soon becoming a Philadelphia treasure.
The hairy orange muppet first appeared to the world on Sept. 24, 2018 — and this one-year-old is ready to celebrate heck out of his birthday. On Monday night, Gritty tweeted his decree that his birthday will now be known as "National Gritty Day," and like any Libra worth their salt, expects fancy gifts and adoration.
The mascot posted to Twitter on Monday night, and said, "I dub thee day National Gritty Day day and I expect gifts, lavish, expensive, shiny, name brand gifts."
He specifically does not want anything he already has – so make sure you actually do your research and put effort into this gift, because, obvi, Gritty deserves the best.
‘Twas the night before— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 23, 2019
National Gritty Day pic.twitter.com/ITrIgErcmd
Gritty throwing his own surprise party is the self love energy I’m trying to have in 2020 https://t.co/qs3WM4teVI— Sophie (@sophiekitchpeck) September 24, 2019
Many fans took to Twitter to wish Gritty a happy birthday and to celebrate this day that has been blessed by the Flyers marketing team for gifting us with the hero we didn't know we needed.
HAPPY GRITTY DAY. ONE WHOLE YEAR OF GRITTY. pic.twitter.com/LNm021nXPY— Sarah Mead Leonard 🌱 (@smeadleonard) September 24, 2019
Today is the one year of when we all hated Gritty. Tomorrows the one year of when we liked him— Danny Mac (@Realdeal411) September 24, 2019
Can anyone seriously believe we've only had Gritty in our lives for one year?— Tabatha Patterson (@Tabatha_mp) September 24, 2019
It's as if he's always been there, in our collective subconscious. pic.twitter.com/LQ0rwbcbdR
Gritty has brought Philadelphia a lot of joy this past year. From literally coming in like a wrecking ball, descending from the rafters of the Wells Fargo Center to meeting his own mini me, we can all agree this mascot has brought in lots of brotherly love. We stan this Philly legend.
One year ago today, the world got Grittier....HBD to @GrittyNHL! pic.twitter.com/iGTh1kZDnl— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2019
