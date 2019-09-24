Nelson Agholor responds to viral 'unlike Agholor' interview

Eagles' wide receiver Nelson Agholor has responded to the viral interview that had #UnlikeAgholor trending on Twitter all day on Monday.

The interview, aired by CBS3, was near a West Philadelphia apartment building that set fire Sunday morning leaving 10 displaced and three hospitalized. Hakim Laws, who was retweeted thousands of times on Monday and eventually made national headlines, was thankfully there to help rescue children from the burning building.

He told reporters that he was "catching" babies being thrown from the window. He then "took the ladder off the truck" with one of his former co-workers and "raised it up and assisted people down," Laws said.

"My man just started throwing babies out the window. We were catching them — unlike Agholor, and his mishaps, I would like to put that out there," Laws said.

#UnlikeAgholor was trending on Twitter for much of the day, just proving that if the Eagles lose, Philadelphians will use any and every opportunity to talk about it.

But the gracious wide receiver himself responded to the criticism Monday night in his own now-viral tweet.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor said. "Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him."

There's no word yet on if the two men have gotten in touch.

