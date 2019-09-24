More News:

September 24, 2019

Nelson Agholor responds to viral 'unlike Agholor' interview

'Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game,' the wide receiver said

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor @SteveLindsayCBS3 /Twitter

In a now-viral interview with CBS3, Hakim Law criticizes Eagles' Nelson Agholor while talking about a large apartment building fire in West Philadelphia.

Eagles' wide receiver Nelson Agholor has responded to the viral interview that had #UnlikeAgholor trending on Twitter all day on Monday.

The interview, aired by CBS3, was near a West Philadelphia apartment building that set fire Sunday morning leaving 10 displaced and three hospitalized. Hakim Laws, who was retweeted thousands of times on Monday and eventually made national headlines, was thankfully there to help rescue children from the burning building.

He told reporters that he was "catching" babies being thrown from the window. He then "took the ladder off the truck" with one of his former co-workers and "raised it up and assisted people down," Laws said. 

"My man just started throwing babies out the window. We were catching them — unlike Agholor, and his mishaps, I would like to put that out there," Laws said.

#UnlikeAgholor was trending on Twitter for much of the day, just proving that if the Eagles lose, Philadelphians will use any and every opportunity to talk about it.

But the gracious wide receiver himself responded to the criticism Monday night in his own now-viral tweet.

"Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game," Agholor said. "Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him."

There's no word yet on if the two men have gotten in touch.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Social Media Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Sixers

What changes will Brett Brown make to adapt to Sixers' new roster?
Brett-Brown-Joel-Embiid_092419_usat

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved