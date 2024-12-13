More News:

Monopoly-themed boutique hotel to be built in Atlantic City

The Top Hat, coming to Tennessee Avenue in the Orange Loop, gets its name from the classic board game, which uses the Jersey Shore destination's street names as spaces.

The rendering above shows the Top Hat, a boutique hotel planned in Atlantic City. It's inspired by the board game Monopoly and is slated to be built on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City's Orange Loop district.

A boutique hotel inspired by Monopoly will be constructed next year in Atlantic City, paying homage to the classic board game that includes spaces named after the city's streets.

Developer RMS Capital plans to break ground early next year on the three-story, mixed-use property at a vacant lot along Tennessee Avenue, NJBiz reported. The hotel will be located in the city's Orange Loop corridor – a nightlife district near the beach and boardwalk with streets that correspond to Monopoly's orange spaces. 

Dubbed the Top Hat, the small hotel will offer accommodations for up to 12 people. The ground floor will have 1,400 square feet of commercial space. 

An opening date has not been announced. Renderings show a replica of the Monopoly hat token on the roof and the car token built into the facade. 

Monopoly dates back to the early 20th century, when game designer and feminist writer Lizzie Magie invented its precursor, The Landlord's Game. Magie was against the concentration of land in the hands of a wealthy elite, and her game – based around acquiring properties and charging rents – was intended as a political statement in favor of progressive tax reform in the U.S.

Magie's game inspired a number of variant boards and imitations that used spaces named after local streets and landmarks, including Monopoly, which is based on Atlantic City. Game manufacturer Parker Brothers purchased and patented that version in 1935. It became the classic Monopoly board that's now sold in more than 100 countries and published in more than 40 languages. Parker Brothers — now owned by Hasbro — also purchased Magee's patent and any others held by potential rivals to firm up its own monopoly on the concept.

Atlantic City celebrated its historical ties to the game in 2012 by renaming the district along Tennessee Avenue, St. James Place and New York Avenue the Orange Loop. It has become one of Atlantic City's top dining and nightlife districts.

"The Orange Loop has come a long way from its 'Dead Zone' days, and this project represents the next step in its evolution," Mark Callazzo, managing partner of RMS Capital, told NJBiz. "It's about revitalizing the area, supporting local businesses, and offering unique experiences that drive tourism and economic growth. The Top Hat is more than a building; it's a symbol of Atlantic City's resilience and innovation."

