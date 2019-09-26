Made in Philadelphia Fall Market setting up at Dilworth Park again this October

For the third year, the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will pop up at Dilworth Park outside City Hall. Shoppers will be able to browse more than 50 vendor booths for locally-made goods from Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13.

There will be art, jewelry, candles, desserts and more for sale. The full list of vendors can be viewed here.



The set-up is similar to the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, which will return Friday, Nov. 23.

Also, Dilworth Park's Octoberfest will take place the weekend of the fall market. There will be bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, fall-inspired cocktails made with Maker's Mark and fall beers. Local DJs and bands will perform throughout the weekend and there will be festive autumn decorations like pumpkins, cornstalks and hay bales.

On that Saturday, there will be a cider making demonstration and stein hoisting competition. Then on Sunday, there will be pumpkin painting and a live broadcast of the 1 p.m. Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The fall market's hours are listed below.

• Friday, Oct. 11 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 12 – Noon to 8 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 13 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.