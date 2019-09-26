More Events:

September 26, 2019

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market setting up at Dilworth Park again this October

At the weekend event, there will be locally-made goods, Oktoberfest foods and autumn decorations

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at Dilworth Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at Dilworth Park will return Oct. 11-13. It's similar to the popular Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market (pictured here). Both feature tents with vendors selling locally-made goods.

For the third year, the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will pop up at Dilworth Park outside City Hall. Shoppers will be able to browse more than 50 vendor booths for locally-made goods from Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13.

There will be art, jewelry, candles, desserts and more for sale. The full list of vendors can be viewed here.

The set-up is similar to the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, which will return Friday, Nov. 23.

Also, Dilworth Park's Octoberfest will take place the weekend of the fall market. There will be bratwurst, Bavarian pretzels, fall-inspired cocktails made with Maker's Mark and fall beers. Local DJs and bands will perform throughout the weekend and there will be festive autumn decorations like pumpkins, cornstalks and hay bales.

On that Saturday, there will be a cider making demonstration and stein hoisting competition. Then on Sunday, there will be pumpkin painting and a live broadcast of the 1 p.m. Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The fall market's hours are listed below.

• Friday, Oct. 11 – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 12 – Noon to 8 p.m. 
• Sunday, Oct. 13 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market

Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

