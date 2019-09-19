Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has reopened its north entrance, reclaiming 22,000 square feet of interior public space that has been out of the public eye for more than 40 years.

Through the entrance and past the ticketing counter, there's a long hallway with dramatic vaulted ceilings. It's recently created a buzz and is worth admiring, but there's another reason to visit the museum this fall: Oktoberfest.

An Oktoberfest beer garden will once again pop-up in the museum, providing visitors with beer flights and German food.

It will be open on Wednesday nights this October from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Flights paired with snacks are available at a discount when purchased in advance. The price is $20 ($18 for members) online, and $25 ($22.50 for members) on-site.

Museum admission is not included in the price, but on Wednesday nights admission is pay-what-you-wish after 5 p.m.



And if you choose to enter through the north entrance, don't worry when you reach the closed doors at the end of the hallway where The Forum will be one day, just look for the elevator on your left to reach the museum.

