More Events:

September 19, 2019

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art

Visitors can enjoy a beer flight at the museum on Wednesday nights this October

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to the Philadelphia Museum of Art this October on Wednesday nights.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has reopened its north entrance, reclaiming 22,000 square feet of interior public space that has been out of the public eye for more than 40 years.

Through the entrance and past the ticketing counter, there's a long hallway with dramatic vaulted ceilings. It's recently created a buzz and is worth admiring, but there's another reason to visit the museum this fall: Oktoberfest.

RELATED: Philadelphia Museum of Art to change price of admission starting this fall | Philly Fashion District opens in former Gallery in Center City | Rooftop beer garden at Free Library of Philadelphia back for fall

An Oktoberfest beer garden will once again pop-up in the museum, providing visitors with beer flights and German food.

It will be open on Wednesday nights this October from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Flights paired with snacks are available at a discount when purchased in advance. The price is $20 ($18 for members) online, and $25 ($22.50 for members) on-site.

Museum admission is not included in the price, but on Wednesday nights admission is pay-what-you-wish after 5 p.m.

And if you choose to enter through the north entrance, don't worry when you reach the closed doors at the end of the hallway where The Forum will be one day, just look for the elevator on your left to reach the museum.

Oktoberfest Beer Garden

Wednesday nights in October
5-8:30 p.m. | Advance pricing is $20 ($18 members) and day-of pricing is $25 ($22.50 members)
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Oktoberfest Philadelphia Beer Gardens

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved