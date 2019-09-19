Philly Fashion District opens in former Gallery in Center City

September 19, 2019
After three years of three empty blocks on Market Street where the former Gallery used to reign, Philly Fashion District officially opened to the public on Thursday.
Center City's new $420 million mall has got retail, dining, and entertainment features including a candy museum, original murals by Philly artists, a co-working space, City Winery, Big Gay Ice Cream, lots of shopping, and an AMC Theater.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new 21-door, 900,000-square-foot multipurpose space Thursday afternoon.
Here's what people are saying about it so far.
It’s open @FashionDistPHL pic.twitter.com/krneT5Izuo— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) September 19, 2019
Ribbon cutting, confetti & @TempleUniv marching band for grand opening of new Fashion District Philadelphia, formerly The Gallery Mall in Center City; New AMC movie theater, bowling alley, bar & restaurants, shopping; expected to bring 4,500 jobs@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/r8H4pYmIB9— Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) September 19, 2019
Large crowds for the grand opening of Fashion District Philadelphia! #THEDISTRICT pic.twitter.com/ER2QABf8eE— Devlynn Deitrick (@DevlynnD) September 19, 2019
So my co-worker (who not even from Philly) gonna tell ME “It’s not the Gallery anymore. It’s the Fashion District.”— Annice 💚🦅💪🏾❤️💙🏁 (@annicejanae) September 19, 2019
First off, you just got here.
Second, ITS THE GALLERY! PERIOD!
The Gallery is finally open again! None of this fashion district stuff for me... forever the Gallery!— foodzings (@foodzings) September 19, 2019
View this post on Instagram
In-progress: @_mcbailey for #StreetsDeptWalls at @fashiondistrictphl!
A post shared by Streets Dept Walls (@streetsdeptwalls) on
The Gallery at Market East is now called "The Fashion District"? 😑 https://t.co/wV6ZcE27Ka pic.twitter.com/ppk38uIXgA— Rob Hodge (@RobHodge) September 19, 2019
Doors opening today at Fashion District Philadelphia, the former site of the Gallery at Market East! pic.twitter.com/XNq2BllWHH— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 19, 2019
Needless to say philly keeps trying to be nyc. Stop it. We’re philly! All the neon signs and lights. Not digging it. I miss the gallery. #fashiondistrictphilly— pearlypearle (@pearlypearle) September 19, 2019
Through its Uniquely Philly initiative with The Enterprise Center, Fashion District will open with four inaugural tenants that are local Philly businesses—The Sable Collective, South Fellini, Dolly’s Boutique, American Hats pic.twitter.com/oZotTQ4LuS— Fabiola Cineas (@FabiolaCineas) September 17, 2019
There is already an escalator not working at Fashion District Philly, which is so Philly and a serious nod to The Gallery. pic.twitter.com/K1qPXoyJza— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) September 19, 2019
