Philly Fashion District opens in former Gallery in Center City

After three years of three empty blocks on Market Street where the former Gallery used to reign, Philly Fashion District officially opened to the public on Thursday.

Center City's new $420 million mall has got retail, dining, and entertainment features including a candy museum, original murals by Philly artists, a co-working space, City Winery, Big Gay Ice Cream, lots of shopping, and an AMC Theater.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new 21-door, 900,000-square-foot multipurpose space Thursday afternoon.

Here's what people are saying about it so far.









