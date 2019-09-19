More News:

September 19, 2019

Philly Fashion District opens in former Gallery in Center City

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Fashion District Philadelphia
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia

Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia.

After three years of three empty blocks on Market Street where the former Gallery used to reign, Philly Fashion District officially opened to the public on Thursday.

Center City's new $420 million mall has got retail, dining, and entertainment features including a candy museum, original murals by Philly artists, a co-working space, City Winery, Big Gay Ice Cream, lots of shopping, and an AMC Theater.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the new 21-door, 900,000-square-foot multipurpose space Thursday afternoon.

Here's what people are saying about it so far.



Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Fashion District Philadelphia Philadelphia Gallery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved