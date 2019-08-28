Philadelphia Museum of Art to change price of admission starting this fall

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of Philly's most iconic attractions, announced Wednesday that it will change the price of admission, effective Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The museum has not increased its general admission fee or changed its pricing structure since 2012.



General admission, offering two-day access to the main building, Perelman Building, Rodin Museum and Cedar Grove, will increase from $20 to $25, while admission for seniors will increase from $18 to $23.

The museum currently provides free admission to children age 12 and under. Starting in October, all youth age 18 and younger can attend the museum for free.

Wednesday evenings and the first Sunday of each month will continue to be pay-what-you-wish.

You can easily see all the upcoming changes below.

• Adults: $25 (formerly $20)

• Seniors: $23 (formerly $18)

• Students: $14 (unchanged)

• Youth age 13-18: free (formerly $14)

• Children age 12 and under: free (unchanged)

• Rodin Museum: pay-what-you-wish (suggested admission is $12, formerly $10)

• ACCESS/EBT card holders and family members: free (formerly $2 per cardholder)

• Wednesday evenings: pay-what-you-wish (unchanged)

• First Sunday of the month: pay-what-you-wish (unchanged)

"Just as these new adjustments place us more in line with general prices charged by other cultural institutions in the city and region, the changes we are making in our admissions policy are designed to meet people where they are financially so that they can continue to enjoy visiting," stated Timothy Rub, director and chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Admissions revenue goes to the care and operation of the museum's collections and exhibits.

