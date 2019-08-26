College students receive free admission to Philly museums during CollegeFest

College students are invited to Campus Philly's CollegeFest at Dilworth Park in front of City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The free festival, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes outdoor games, live music and giveaways from local companies. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend.

The event is an excellent opportunity to meet other students from all over the Philadelphia region, but there's also another great reason to register for CollegeFest.

Registrants receive free admission to select museums and cultural attractions all day, plus free rides on the Philly PHLASH Downtown Loop.

A list of all the places CollegeFest attendees can visit for free on Sept. 7:



• Philadelphia Museum of Art

• The Franklin Institute

• Eastern State Penitentiary

• Museum of the American Revolution

• Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

• National Constitution Center

• The Fabric Workshop and Museum

• Rodin Museum

• Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

• National Liberty Museum

• American Philosophical Society

• Reading Terminal Market (exclusive scavenger hunt)

• Walnut Street Theatre (discounted tickets)

"CollegeFest bursts the campus bubble by showing students how easy it is to get around, how much there is to do and how many other college students are part of our city and region," Campus Philly President Deborah Diamond said.

The annual event is free to all college students. Interested attendees are encouraged to register in advance online. Students also can register in-person on the day of the event.

Saturday, Sept. 7

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



