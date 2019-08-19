More Events:

August 19, 2019

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day

You can visit the Penn Museum, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University and more

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Museum Day is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21. Participating museums – like the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University – will offer free admission.

Museum Day, hosted by Smithsonian magazine, is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21. 

Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country will offer free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket, which provides general admission for two people.

RELATED: Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity | National Constitution Center opening 19th Amendment exhibit in 2020 | Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days

Those interested will be able to download one ticket per email address. In Philadelphia, there are 10 places participating.

• Penn Museum – An archaeology and anthropology museum highlighting 10,000 years of history from around the globe.

• Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University – The oldest natural science research institution and museum in America.

• National Museum of American Jewish History – Museum traces the stories of how Jewish immigrants became Jewish Americans.

• Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts – The first and oldest art museum and art school in the United States.

• Woodmere Art Museum  – The museum has a large collection of paintings, prints, sculptures and photographs from regional artists.

• Independence Seaport Museum – Explores Philadelphia's maritime history.

• American Swedish Historical Museum – Tells the history of the New Sweden colonists who settled the Greater Philadelphia area in the mid-1600s.

• Fort Mifflin on the Delaware – A National Historic Landmark that offers tours of the Revolutionary War battlefield and fort.

• Institute of Contemporary Art – One of the country's leading museums dedicated to contemporary art.

• The Print Center – Brings a focus to photography and printmaking as art.

Across Pennsylvania, 65 cultural attractions will participate, while New Jersey has 27 and Delaware has eight. You can search through all the tri-state area museums and cultural attractions here.

Museum Day

Saturday, Sept. 21
Free general admission for two people
All participating museums and cultural institutions

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Fort Mifflin Independence Seaport Museum Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University Penn Museum National Museum of American Jewish History PAFA Family-Friendly Free

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Mostly roster what-ifs, trade possibilities, odds and ends, etc.
081919HalapoulivaatiVaitai

Investigations

Suspect in North Philly police shooting charged with attempted murder
Shooter charged Nicetown standoff

Illness

Netflix launches medical detective-style docu-series, 'Diagnosis'
netflix diagnosis series

Eagles

A roundup of where NFL analysts rank Carson Wentz among his quarterback peers
081819CarsonWentz

Food & Drink

Chef Christopher Kearse opening Forsythia, new French restaurant
Forsythia Philadelphia restaurant

Fitness

Take a morning yoga class at One Liberty Observation Deck
Carroll - One Liberty Place

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved