Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day

August 19, 2019
Museum Day, hosted by Smithsonian magazine, is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country will offer free entry to anyone with a Museum Day ticket, which provides general admission for two people.
Those interested will be able to download one ticket per email address. In Philadelphia, there are 10 places participating.
• Penn Museum – An archaeology and anthropology museum highlighting 10,000 years of history from around the globe.
• Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University – The oldest natural science research institution and museum in America.
• National Museum of American Jewish History – Museum traces the stories of how Jewish immigrants became Jewish Americans.
• Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts – The first and oldest art museum and art school in the United States.
• Woodmere Art Museum – The museum has a large collection of paintings, prints, sculptures and photographs from regional artists.
• Independence Seaport Museum – Explores Philadelphia's maritime history.
• American Swedish Historical Museum – Tells the history of the New Sweden colonists who settled the Greater Philadelphia area in the mid-1600s.
• Fort Mifflin on the Delaware – A National Historic Landmark that offers tours of the Revolutionary War battlefield and fort.
• Institute of Contemporary Art – One of the country's leading museums dedicated to contemporary art.
• The Print Center – Brings a focus to photography and printmaking as art.
Across Pennsylvania, 65 cultural attractions will participate, while New Jersey has 27 and Delaware has eight. You can search through all the tri-state area museums and cultural attractions here.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Free general admission for two people
All participating museums and cultural institutions
