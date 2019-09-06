All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby

If you're searching for a party filled with beer, bratwurst and dancing this fall, there are plenty to choose from in Philadelphia and the nearby suburbs.

These local Oktoberfest celebrations will make you think you've traveled abroad to Munich.

Some of the biggest include the 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest, which is taking place later than usual this year, and the South Street Oktoberfest, happening on the same date the celebration in Germany begins.



Below is a roundup of some of the top Oktoberfest celebrations coming up in September and October. Now you just have to choose which ones you'll attend. Prost!

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Sly Fox Brewing Company's Oktoberfest Lager.

McGillin's Olde Ale House is celebrating Oktoberfest through Saturday, Oct. 5, when the

Midtown Village Fall Festival will take place.

The bar is serving Oktoberfest beers from Sly Fox, Lancaster, Stoudt's, Beck's and Warsteiner, plus German food specials, in addition to pumpkin brews, a pumpkin martini, pumpkin hot chocolate and a rotating list of pumpkin foods.

The bar also has its own Oktoberfest beer, created with Fordham & Dominion Brewing Co.

Through Saturday, Oct. 5

1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

For the 11th year, the South Street Oktoberfest will be held in front of Brauhaus Schmitz, beneath a massive tent with seating. There will be 10 German beers, tons of German food, German dancers and live music.

Either choose to pay-as-you-go for all food and drink, or upgrade to the VIP package. For $115, VIPs will get seven beer tokens, a commemorative glass stein, a T-shirt and access to a buffet and private bathrooms.

Ahead of the celebration, Brauhaus Schmitz is also doing something new this year. The bar will have a special Oktoberfest menu starting Sunday, Sept. 15, and ending on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go, or upgrade to VIP for $115

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



Old City's fancy food hall, The Bourse, will celebrate Oktoberfest by transforming into a beer hall for one day only.



There will be 16 German beers available with keepsake mugs, as well as food specials and entertainment.



Saturday, Sept. 21

Noon to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

PHLOktoberfest

Once again, Fishtown's Frankford Hall and Fette Sau will host PHLOktoberfest on Frankford Avenue.



At the all-day, all-ages party there will be polka music, German dancers, a DJ, a biergarten and German food. Also, there will be a separate family-friendly area where kids can enjoy pony rides and more.



Saturday, Sept. 21

Noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Frankford Avenue, from Girard Avenue to Thompson Street



The Main Line will celebrate Oktoberfest at the end of September. In downtown Ardmore, there will be an all-ages celebration.

The day will feature German beer and food, live entertainment and activities for kids like pumpkin decorating and face painting.

There's also a VIP experience that grants access to a special beer garden and express beer lines outside the VIP area.



Saturday, Sept. 28

2-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go, or upgrade to VIP for $50-$80

Schauffele Plaza

99 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore, PA 19003



Uptown Beer Garden's Oktoberfest celebration returns for a fourth year. There will be German beer, a liter lift competition, a variety of house-made brats from BRU Craft & Wurst, pulled pork from Tradesman's and pretzels, potato pancakes and currywurst.

General admission is free but VIP tickets are also available for $20. VIPs receive access to a separate bar with a keg of Weissenohe Monks Fest and a keepsake glass boot filled with their beer of choice.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go, or upgrade to VIP for $20

1735 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bloktoberfest is moving the festival from South Street to Washington Avenue for 2019. There will be live music, lots of beer options and food trucks in the expanded space.



Saturday, Sept. 28

Noon to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Washington Avenue, from Broad Street to 17th Street

Courtesy of/Morgan's Pier Morgan's Pier Oktoberfest celebration will take place the first weekend in October.

The Delaware River waterfront beer garden will host an Oktoberfest celebration the first weekend of October.

Tickets will go on sale online Wednesday, Sept. 25, at noon. Included is access to a four-hour open beer bar and unlimited soft pretzels. Also, the first 200 guests at the party will receive a Morgan's Pier beer stein.

During the fall, Morgan's Pier is transformed into an autumn wonderland with hay bales, pumpkins and other seasonal decorations.

Saturday, Oct. 5

2-6 p.m. | $45 online, or $50 at the door

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123

The Roxborough neighborhood is once again hosting an Oktoberfest celebration with beer, live music, carnival games, food trucks, a liter lifting competition and German dancers.



Saturday, Oct. 5

Noon to 6 p.m.

Ridge Avenue, from Lyceum Avenue to Leverington Avenue



This Oktoberfest celebration will take place outdoors, under tents at the King of Prussia Mall. Attendees will enjoy unlimited samples from more than 50 breweries and there will be food from King of Prussia restaurants, live music and games, as well.



General admission tickets are $50. There are also VIP tickets that include early entry, access to limited-edition brews and a collector's glass.



Saturday, Oct. 5

4:30-8:30 p.m. | Tickets starting at $50 ($15 for designated driver)

Mall Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 19406



Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Drink up at the 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest.



The 23rd Street Armory will be transformed to mimic an authentic Munich festival tent, decked out in Bavarian blue and white. There will be authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, too.

The event will feature traditional Oktoberfest food, beer from the world famous Hofbräuhaus München and plenty of entertainment.

When purchasing tickets, choose from three separate four-hour sessions, each accommodating up to 1,400 people. General admission is $20 and includes a liter of beer, a pretzel and table service. There are also two VIP options.



Friday, Oct. 18: 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19: 1-5 p.m. or 7:30-11:30 p.m.

General admission is $20 and VIP is $70-$85

22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

This article will be updated when more Oktoberfest celebration in the area announce details.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.