Rooftop beer garden at Free Library of Philadelphia back for fall

The pop-up beer garden on the roof of the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch will return for the fall season.

It will be open Tuesday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, Sept. 19, and again from Tuesday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 24.

Attendees can enjoy beer, wine, cocktails and made-to-order snacks from Brûlée Catering, while taking in views of the city skyline and Logan Square.

The beer garden will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and is family-friendly.

Before heading up to the roof, visitors may want to check out the public library. The grand Beaux-Arts building opened in 1927 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and is home to a large collection of books, as well as other resources, including musical instruments members can borrow.

