September 11, 2019

Rooftop beer garden at Free Library of Philadelphia back for fall

The Parkway Central Library's Brews & Views series returns for six nights

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Brews & Views back at Free Library for fall 2019 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Brews & Views returns to the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch for fall 2019.

The pop-up beer garden on the roof of the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch will return for the fall season.

It will be open Tuesday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, Sept. 19, and again from Tuesday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 24.

RELATED: Morgan's Pier will stay open in September and October for Fall Fest | All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby

Attendees can enjoy beer, wine, cocktails and made-to-order snacks from Brûlée Catering, while taking in views of the city skyline and Logan Square.

The beer garden will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and is family-friendly.

Before heading up to the roof, visitors may want to check out the public library. The grand Beaux-Arts building opened in 1927 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and is home to a large collection of books, as well as other resources, including musical instruments members can borrow.

If you're looking for a good book to bring home, here are 20 suggestions.

Brews & Views

Tuesday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, Sept. 19
Tuesday, Oct. 22, through Thursday, Oct. 24
5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

