October 22, 2019

Evil Genius is jumping on the hard seltzer trend

There are three flavors and they're each 100 calories

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Evil Genius hard seltzer Courtesy of/Evil Genius Beer Co.

Evil Genius Beer Co. has created all-natural hard seltzers. Try the lemon-lime, grapefruit or black cherry flavor.

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has announced a new line of hard seltzers made with all-natural ingredients. Each seltzer is gluten-free, contains no sugar and is 100 calories.

The new line of alcoholic beverages, which have a totally '90s look, will go on sale at the Evil Genius tasting room in Fishtown today, then will roll out in retail and bottle shops and in restaurants and bars within the next two weeks.

RELATED: Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer

In stores, the hard seltzer will be available in 12-can variety packs featuring three flavors: #bigmood (lemon-lime), #tbt (grapefruit) and #bestlife (black cherry). 

If you're eager to try them out, you can pick up a case from the Fishtown taproom for $19.99.

Evil genius Hard SeltzerCourtesy of/Evil Genius Beer Company

Packs of the new hard seltzer are available at the Evil Genius tasting room in Fishtown, located at 1727 N. Front St.


