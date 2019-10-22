Evil Genius is jumping on the hard seltzer trend

Philly's Evil Genius Beer Co. has announced a new line of hard seltzers made with all-natural ingredients. Each seltzer is gluten-free, contains no sugar and is 100 calories.

The new line of alcoholic beverages, which have a totally '90s look, will go on sale at the Evil Genius tasting room in Fishtown today, then will roll out in retail and bottle shops and in restaurants and bars within the next two weeks.



In stores, the hard seltzer will be available in 12-can variety packs featuring three flavors: #bigmood (lemon-lime), #tbt (grapefruit) and #bestlife (black cherry).

If you're eager to try them out, you can pick up a case from the Fishtown taproom for $19.99.

Courtesy of/Evil Genius Beer Company Packs of the new hard seltzer are available at the Evil Genius tasting room in Fishtown, located at 1727 N. Front St.

