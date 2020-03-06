More Events:

March 06, 2020

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline

Restaurant Week will be offered at dining establishments in the Philadelphia area and the Jersey Shore

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie Courtesy of/Fearless Restaurants

Fearless Restaurants will host its second annual Fearless Restaurants Week from March 23 to 29. Participating restaurants are White Dog Cafe, The Moshulu, Autograph Brasserie and Louie Louie (pictured above), as well as Shore restaurants Tuckers Tavern and Daddy O.

It seems every neighborhood has its own Restaurant Week, offering deals to diners who come visit, from Center City in Philadelphia to Media in Delaware County to Wildwood at the Jersey Shore.

Now, a restaurant group has jumped on the trend. Fearless Restaurants is kicking off spring by offering Restaurant Week at its dining establishments – including White Dog Cafe and the Moshulu – from Monday, March 23, through Sunday, March 29.

RELATED: Tasting event during Women's History Month to showcase Philly's top female chefs | Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Yards Real Ale Invitational

Those who dine at a Pennsylvania property can enjoy a three-course dinner for $45 per person. At the New Jersey spots, the cost is $35 per person.

Below is more information on the collection of restaurants participating.

White Dog CafeThere's a location in University City in Philly, as well as Wayne and Haverford on the Main Line. The restaurants, filled with dog-themed decor, are known for farm-to-table fare.

The MoshuluDocked at the Delaware River waterfront, the historic ship offers stunning views with your meal. 

Autograph Brasserie Located not far from White Dog in Wayne, this eatery is filled with surprises. Look for a tree, vintage celebrity photos and hanging musical instruments.

Louie LouieAn American bistro with French flair, this colorful restaurant in University City offers a diverse menu, as well as homemade pastries and desserts.

Tuckers TavernThe restaurant in Beach Haven, New Jersey, pulls inspiration from both American taverns and English pubs. It also has a large raw bar selection.

Daddy O – This restaurant serving American fare is also located at the Jersey Shore, inside the Daddy O boutique hotel. 

Fearless Restaurant Week

Monday, March 23, through Sunday, March 29
$45-$35 per person
All Fearless Restaurants dining establishments

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Philadelphia Restaurants Wayne Haverford University City Jersey Shore New Jersey Deals Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved