Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline

It seems every neighborhood has its own Restaurant Week, offering deals to diners who come visit, from Center City in Philadelphia to Media in Delaware County to Wildwood at the Jersey Shore.

Now, a restaurant group has jumped on the trend. Fearless Restaurants is kicking off spring by offering Restaurant Week at its dining establishments – including White Dog Cafe and the Moshulu – from Monday, March 23, through Sunday, March 29.

Those who dine at a Pennsylvania property can enjoy a three-course dinner for $45 per person. At the New Jersey spots, the cost is $35 per person.

Below is more information on the collection of restaurants participating.

White Dog Cafe – There's a location in University City in Philly, as well as Wayne and Haverford on the Main Line. The restaurants, filled with dog-themed decor, are known for farm-to-table fare.

The Moshulu – Docked at the Delaware River waterfront, the historic ship offers stunning views with your meal.

Autograph Brasserie – Located not far from White Dog in Wayne, this eatery is filled with surprises. Look for a tree, vintage celebrity photos and hanging musical instruments.

Louie Louie – An American bistro with French flair, this colorful restaurant in University City offers a diverse menu, as well as homemade pastries and desserts.

Tuckers Tavern – The restaurant in Beach Haven, New Jersey, pulls inspiration from both American taverns and English pubs. It also has a large raw bar selection.

Daddy O – This restaurant serving American fare is also located at the Jersey Shore, inside the Daddy O boutique hotel.

Fearless Restaurant Week

Monday, March 23, through Sunday, March 29

$45-$35 per person

All Fearless Restaurants dining establishments

