Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Yards Real Ale Invitational

Yards Brewing Company's 2020 Real Ale Invitational will take place on Sunday, April 19.

Tickets for the beer festival, where more than 50 cask-conditioned beers will be poured, are currently on sale for the early bird price of $55 through Tuesday, March 31.

The fee includes admission to the brewery on Spring Garden Street, unlimited samples, a commemorative glass and British bites.

Guests will get to hang out in the taproom, as well as the brewhouse. Attendees can drink and listen to live music among the warehouse's walls of kegs, cans and bottles.

For the past seven years, the Real Ale Invitational has sold out, so Yards recommends getting tickets to the event early.

You can check out a video from last year's festival below. And if you're not sure what "real ale" means, know that you're signing up to drink mainly unfiltered and unpasteurized beer. If you've had Yards' Extra Special Ale before, then you've tried a cask-conditioned brew.

Sunday, April 19

Noon to 4 p.m. | $55 per person ($25 designated driver)

Yards Brewing Co.

500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



