More Events:

March 02, 2020

Tasting event during Women's History Month to showcase Philly's top female chefs

The evening will raise money for the James Beard Foundation Women's Initiatives

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Women's History Month
Tasting event showcasing Philly's top female chefs Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Marcie Turney, pictured here in Bud & Marilyn's, is part of the all-star lineup of female chefs, cheesemakers, producers, bartenders and culinary leaders participating in a special event on March 23. The fundraising and tasting event will raise money for the James Beard Foundation Women's Initiatives.

High Street Hospitality Group's Ellen Yin and Lost Bread Co.'s Ana Caballero are hosting a tasting event on Monday, March 23, spotlighting female chefs in honor of Women's History Month, with proceeds going to the James Beard Foundation Women's Initiatives.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Triple Bottom Brewing Co., a woman-owned microbrewery on Spring Garden Street. 

RELATED: James Beard Awards 2020 – Philly's semifinalists include Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and new restaurant Kalaya | King of Prussia Restaurant Week benefits Children's Hospital of Philadelphia | James Beard's Taste America pop-up dinner in Philly to be held at Spice Finch

Tickets are $100 and all funds raised will support the advancement of women in the hospitality industry.

The night will include bites from Philly's most influential female chefs, pastry chefs and bakers, including Tova du Plessis (Essen Bakery), Aimee Olexy (Talula’s Garden, The Love), Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran (Safran Turney Hospitality), and Christina Martinez (South Philly Barbacoa). 

There will be an epic cheese spread, too, curated by Tenaya Darlington, also known as Madame Fromage. And there will be beer, wine, cocktails, specialty teas and coffees from women-owned businesses.

The full list of participants can be viewed online.

Philadelphia Women in Food

Monday, March 23
6-9 p.m. | $100 per person
Triple Bottom Brewing Co.
915 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Women's History Month Philadelphia Fundraisers James Beard Foundation Parties Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2020 mock draft, version 3.0
030120KJHamler

Viral

Locals react to wild stolen ambulance chase after shirtless Philly driver
Ambulance Chase Viral Tweets

Healthy Eating

Obsessing over a healthy diet can lead to an unusual eating disorder
Orthorexia nervosa eating disorder healthy diet

Eagles

Mailbag: Will the Eagles actually make their (projected) 10 picks this year?
030120HowieRoseman

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is so weird it just might work
Dispatches From Elsewhere

Food & Drink

Philadelphia Flower Show 2020: Where to find 'Riviera Holiday'-inspired specials
Flower Show food and drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved