Tasting event during Women's History Month to showcase Philly's top female chefs

High Street Hospitality Group's Ellen Yin and Lost Bread Co.'s Ana Caballero are hosting a tasting event on Monday, March 23, spotlighting female chefs in honor of Women's History Month, with proceeds going to the James Beard Foundation Women's Initiatives.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Triple Bottom Brewing Co., a woman-owned microbrewery on Spring Garden Street.

Tickets are $100 and all funds raised will support the advancement of women in the hospitality industry.



The night will include bites from Philly's most influential female chefs, pastry chefs and bakers, including Tova du Plessis (Essen Bakery), Aimee Olexy (Talula’s Garden, The Love), Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran (Safran Turney Hospitality), and Christina Martinez (South Philly Barbacoa).

There will be an epic cheese spread, too, curated by Tenaya Darlington, also known as Madame Fromage. And there will be beer, wine, cocktails, specialty teas and coffees from women-owned businesses.

The full list of participants can be viewed online.

Monday, March 23

6-9 p.m. | $100 per person

Triple Bottom Brewing Co.

915 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



