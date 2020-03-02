King of Prussia Restaurant Week benefits Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

King of Prussia Restaurant Week is back, taking place Monday, March 9, through Sunday, March 15. There will be multi-course lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20, and dinner menus for $20, $30 or $40, per person.

Restaurants like Bartaco, Seasons 52, True Food Kitchen, J. Alexander's and the Capital Grill are a few of the places participating. The full list and their menus are available online.

A portion of proceeds from Restaurant Week will go to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



In addition, some fast casual eateries at the mall – like Pink's Hot Dogs, Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack and Honeygrow – also will offer deals and donate a portion of their proceeds. The specifics are available online.

Monday, March 9 through Sunday, March 15

Lunch: $10, $15 or $20

Dinner: $20, $30 or $40

