March 02, 2020

King of Prussia Restaurant Week benefits Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

There will be multi-course lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20, and dinner menus for $20, $30 or $40, per person

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns in March. Restaurants will offer lunch for $10, $15 or $20, and dinner for $20, $30 or $40 per person. One participant is Seasons 52, which will offer a three-course meal for dinner that ends with a mini dessert of your choosing.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week is back, taking place Monday, March 9, through Sunday, March 15.

Restaurants like Bartaco, Seasons 52, True Food Kitchen, J. Alexander's and the Capital Grill are a few of the places participating. The full list and their menus are available online.

RELATED: James Beard Awards 2020 – Philly's semifinalists include Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and new restaurant Kalaya

A portion of proceeds from Restaurant Week will go to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

In addition, some fast casual eateries at the mall – like Pink's Hot Dogs, Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack and Honeygrow – also will offer deals and donate a portion of their proceeds. The specifics are available online.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week

Monday, March 9 through Sunday, March 15
Lunch: $10, $15 or $20
Dinner: $20, $30 or $40

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

