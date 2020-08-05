More Events:

August 05, 2020

Oyster House offering all-day happy hour in honor of National Oyster Day

Guests can order $2 oysters at the outdoor tables and to-go

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Oyster House Courtesy of/Oyster House

National Oyster Day is Aug. 5. To celebrate, Philly's Oyster House is offering $2 oysters from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

After the storm yesterday, enjoy some time outside today in the sunshine. It's National Oyster Day and you can indulge in the summer classic without overspending.

Oyster House in Center City is offering happy hour all day from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The deals will be available at the restaurant's outdoor tables on Sansom Street and to-go.

Stop by for $2 oysters, $3 Kenzinger beer, $5 Kelly’s Punch and $5 chowder fries.

The deals are part of Oyster House's new happy hour, which will officially begin Thursday. It will be available at the outside tables every Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Oyster House is located at 1516 Sansom St. For years, it has been one of Philly's favorite places for after work deals.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

