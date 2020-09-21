Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City

Sunset Social, located at the Cira Green rooftop park in University City, is getting ready for fall. The restaurant will welcome the change of season by adding a pumpkin patch, scarecrows and corn stalks.

To celebrate the new look, a pop-up will open for two nights called Jack's Smoke Shack. It will be run by Walnut Street Cafe, which is Sunset Social's sister restaurant.

Over Labor Day weekend, a similar pop-up opened called Jack's Seafood Shack.

The fall takeover will be from Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 10. There will be barbecue and plenty to drink. On the menu will be beef brisket, pork shoulder, smoked chicken and spare ribs, as well as classic sides like mac 'n' cheese, baked beans and corn bread topped with jalapeño and honey butter.

There will be smoked chicken nachos, loaded fries and wings, too. Plus, a few selections for kids.

Those interested in dining at Jack's Smoke Shack are asked to make a reservation and pre-order through Tock. Reservations are highly recommend, but there will be some walk-in seating available, as well.

Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 10

3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday

Sunset Social

129 S. 30th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

