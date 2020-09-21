More Events:

September 21, 2020

Two-day barbecue pop-up opening at Sunset Social in University City

Walnut Street Cafe will be cooking as Jack's Smoke Shack

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Cira Green Photo by Elevated Angles/for VISIT PHILADELPHIA

Cira Green is a rooftop park in University City with stunning skyline views. Sunset Social is located at the urban green space.

Sunset Social, located at the Cira Green rooftop park in University City, is getting ready for fall. The restaurant will welcome the change of season by adding a pumpkin patch, scarecrows and corn stalks.

To celebrate the new look, a pop-up will open for two nights called Jack's Smoke Shack. It will be run by Walnut Street Cafe, which is Sunset Social's sister restaurant.

RELATED: Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns with Eagles watch parties

Over Labor Day weekend, a similar pop-up opened called Jack's Seafood Shack.

The fall takeover will be from Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 10. There will be barbecue and plenty to drink. On the menu will be beef brisket, pork shoulder, smoked chicken and spare ribs, as well as classic sides like mac 'n' cheese, baked beans and corn bread topped with jalapeño and honey butter.

There will be smoked chicken nachos, loaded fries and wings, too. Plus, a few selections for kids.

Those interested in dining at Jack's Smoke Shack are asked to make a reservation and pre-order through Tock. Reservations are highly recommend, but there will be some walk-in seating available, as well.

Jack's Smoke Shack

Friday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 10
3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday
Sunset Social
129 S. 30th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Barbecue University City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A too early look at Eagles trade deadline candidates if they're sellers
092120FletcherCox

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles' revamped defense leaving a lot to be desired so far
Jim-Schwartz_092120_KF

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Halloween

Families can go trick-or-treating at the Franklin Institute on Halloween weekend
Halloween at the Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved