Seafood pop-up opening at Sunset Social over Labor Day weekend

Walnut Street Cafe is opening a pop-up at Sunset Social, a rooftop destination for outdoor drinking and dining in University City.

Captain Jack's Seafood Shack will open on Saturday, Sept. 5. The food will transport diners to the Jersey Shore, without having to leave Philly over Labor Day weekend.

On the menu are things like Cape May oysters, fried clam strips, peel and eat shrimp, a lobster roll, lobster mac 'n' cheese and crab legs, with sides that include corn on the cob, coleslaw, mashed Red Bliss potatoes and garlic bread.

To drink, there are house wines available by the glass or carafe, summery beers and frozen cocktails.

Those interested in dining are asked to make a reservation and pre-order their main courses online. Limited walk-ins will be available.

Sunset Social is located 12 floors above street level at Cira Green. On ground level is all-day restaurant Walnut Street Cafe. Both are from restaurateur Branden McRill and developer Brandywine Realty Trust.