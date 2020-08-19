More Events:

August 19, 2020

Woodmere Art Museum partners with restaurant Mica for outdoor dining

Guests will be served a three-course meal on the front porch

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dining
Woodmere Art Museum dinner J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

You can now have dinner on the front porch of the Woodmere Art Museum in Chestnut Hill. The food will be prepared by the chef at BYOB restaurant Mica, also located in Chestnut Hill.

Two Chestnut Hill favorites are teaming up to provide a unique experience.

The Woodmere Art Museum, which houses work by Philadelphia artists, and the BYOB restaurant Mica are inviting diners to a three-course outdoor meal on the museum's porch overlooking the sculpture collection on the front lawn.

Dinner will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings through the summer and into the fall. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a flat cost of $100 per person.

Tickets to dine can be purchased in advance onlineEach week's tickets and menu will become available at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

If you've never visited the Woodmere before, below are some photos of its outdoor sculptures. The building is a 19th century stone mansion that sits on six acres. It's located at 9201 Germantown Ave., a short drive from many of Chestnut Hill's boutiques. The Morris Arboretum also is nearby.

The Woodmere currently is open to visitors. Tickets to see the museum's art collections inside are available online.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

