Woodmere Art Museum partners with restaurant Mica for outdoor dining

Two Chestnut Hill favorites are teaming up to provide a unique experience.

The Woodmere Art Museum, which houses work by Philadelphia artists, and the BYOB restaurant Mica are inviting diners to a three-course outdoor meal on the museum's porch overlooking the sculpture collection on the front lawn.

Dinner will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings through the summer and into the fall. Seatings are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a flat cost of $100 per person.



Tickets to dine can be purchased in advance online. Each week's tickets and menu will become available at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

If you've never visited the Woodmere before, below are some photos of its outdoor sculptures. The building is a 19th century stone mansion that sits on six acres. It's located at 9201 Germantown Ave., a short drive from many of Chestnut Hill's boutiques. The Morris Arboretum also is nearby.

The Woodmere currently is open to visitors. Tickets to see the museum's art collections inside are available online.