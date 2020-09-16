Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns with Eagles watch parties

Morgan's Pier Fall Fest will return for its sixth season, transforming the outdoor beer garden for autumn with twinkling lights, fall foliage, carved pumpkins, hay bales and cornstalks.

For six weeks, starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, Morgan's Pier will offer a fall-inspired menu with seasonal cocktails, beers and food. The 2020 chef in residence is Job Adair, who has worked at Fork, South Helm and Helm Rittenhouse.

Some of the dishes on the menu include the mushroom "FATbread," featuring Lost Bread Co.'s dough, topped with white sauce, pancetta, ricotta and sage, and the chicken fired squash with cranberry dip. Featured desserts are pumpkin bread and fried apple empanadas.

Speciality cocktails include a hot spiked pumpkin latte, mulled sangria and a pear spritz. The beer selection is made up of Oktoberfest brews and pumpkin favorites, as well as ciders.

This year, instead of only being open a few days of the week through fall, the waterfront beer garden will stay open seven days a week.



For Fall Fest, Morgan's Pier will open at noon, with the last seating daily at 9:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made through Resy, and masks must be worn when not seated at a table.

Pumpkin carving will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can pick a pumpkin from the Morgan's Pier pumpkin patch for $5-$10. In addition, music will be provided by local entertainers on Thursday nights and Friday nights, as well as both day and night on Saturdays and during the day on Sundays.

Morgan's Pier also will cater to sports fans and will have Eagles games on the TVs with sound. New for 2020, the beer garden is offering a sports package with appetizers and an open bar for $75 per person (not including tax and gratuity). Tables can be reserved for two, four and six guests.

Fall Fest will run through Sunday, Nov. 1, making its sixth season the the longest one ever. Morgan's Pier is located at 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.