Goose Island hosting watch parties for Eagles games this season

Tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field and watch parties in overcrowded bars are out this fall, but Philadelphia Eagles fans can still find ways to safely socialize while supporting their team.

The Goose Island beer garden in Fishtown is offering reserved seating for all Eagles games this season, with a pretty decent food and drink deal.

For the price of $50 per person (plus tip), you'll get reserved seating for the entire game, four drink tickets each and snacks throughout. Also, after you've used up your drink tickets, you'll be able to buy more booze at happy hour prices. The drink tickets are valid for all beer, wine, soda and single liquor drinks.

If you're interested in watching football on Goose Island's large outdoor TV, then you'll first need to make a reservation through Resy. Go to the correct date and look for where it says "Eagles Game Day," then click the button that says "Book Now."

Fans can currently make reservations for the first three Eagles games. Tables can be reserved for up to six people.



The Eagles play against the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. on Sunday.