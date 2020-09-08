More Events:

September 08, 2020

Goose Island hosting watch parties for Eagles games this season

Tickets include food and drink at the beer garden

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beer Gardens Eagles
Eagles watch party Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Eagles fans can watch games on Goose Island's large outdoor TV this fall.

Tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field and watch parties in overcrowded bars are out this fall, but Philadelphia Eagles fans can still find ways to safely socialize while supporting their team.

The Goose Island beer garden in Fishtown is offering reserved seating for all Eagles games this season, with a pretty decent food and drink deal.

RELATED: South Jersey venue to host Eagles drive-in tailgate, watch party for season opener | Brooklyn Bowl music venue, restaurant, bowling alley planned for Fishtown

For the price of $50 per person (plus tip), you'll get reserved seating for the entire game, four drink tickets each and snacks throughout. Also, after you've used up your drink tickets, you'll be able to buy more booze at happy hour prices. The drink tickets are valid for all beer, wine, soda and single liquor drinks.

If you're interested in watching football on Goose Island's large outdoor TV, then you'll first need to make a reservation through Resy. Go to the correct date and look for where it says "Eagles Game Day," then click the button that says "Book Now."

Fans can currently make reservations for the first three Eagles games. Tables can be reserved for up to six people.

The Eagles play against the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Beer Gardens Eagles Philadelphia Fishtown Tailgate

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, before the start of the regular season
090820JalenMills

Labor Day

University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union
UArts Faculty Union

Parenting

To help kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety, provide context and emphasize control
Child Anxiety Tips COVID-19

Sponsored

John McMullen: Inside the chaos of creating the Eagles roster in 2020
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Contests

Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage
wawa coin shortage contest

Fitness

Yoga on Emmy Squared's rooftop extension combines exercise with pizza
Emmy Squared rooftop opening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved