Brooklyn Bowl music venue, restaurant, bowling alley planned for Fishtown

The music scene may be in hibernation during the coronavirus pandemic, but Philadelphia will be adding another venue when Brooklyn Bowl arrives in Fishtown.

A spokesperson for Live Nation confirmed to PhillyVoice that the popular venue in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood plans to develop the site formerly Revolutions Philadelphia, located at 1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Brooklyn Bowl opened its original location in 2009, combining bowling alleys with live music and dining. The venue has since opened additional locations in Las Vegas and Nashville.

The location in Fishtown will add another venue to the growing business district, which saw the Fillmore Philadelphia open in 2015.

Details about the project, including capacity and a development timeline, were not available Tuesday afternoon.

At Brooklyn Bowl's existing venue's, food is provided by Blue Ribbon Restaurants, whose menu includes a mix of appetizers, French bread pizzas, ribs, wings, burgers, salads, sandwiches and fried chicken, in addition to a full service bar.

Revolutions Philadelphia opened in 2016 and similarly combined bowling and live entertainment in one location. It shut down two years ago when owner, Florida-based Frank Entertainment, shuttered several of its entertainment venues along the East Coast. The two-story restaurant and bowling alley in Fishtown had 26 lanes.

Live Nation's collection of Philly area venues includes The Fillmore Philadelphia and The Foundry, The Met, Punchline Philly, Theatre of Living Arts, the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, the Tower Theatre in Upper Darby and Camden's BB&T Pavilion.

Independent music venues across the country have been devastated by COVID-19, which threatens to put many of them out of business. A bi-partisan bill introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, would extend Small Business Administration grants to independent live music venue operators affected by the pandemic.

The Save Our Stages Act currently is under consideration by the Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship.