August 21, 2020

New 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' episode features six Philly restaurants

Guy Fieri explores Hardena, Stogie Joe's and Gaul & Co. Malt House

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Hulu
fieri philly episode 2020 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Guy Fieri highlights Philly restaurants Hardena, Stogie Joe's and Gaul & Co. Malt House on a new episode of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.'

Guy Fieri explores some of Philadelphia's food scene in a new episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Six restaurants will be featured on the episode, which airs at 9 p.m. Friday on the Food Network. Hardena, an Indonesian restaurant in South Philly, Stogie Joe's, an American restaurant in Passyunk Square, and Gaul & Co. Malt House, a pub in Port Richmond, are among the featured eateries. 

The remaining three restaurants have not been revealed ahead of the show, the The Inquirer reported.

But social media posts from Farmer's Keep in Center City, Mom-Mom's Kitchen in Bridesburg and Woodrow's Sandwich Shop in Bella Vista indicate those restaurants also may be featured, the Inquirer added.

Guy Fieri visited the Philly area in early March to tape the episode, which shows the restaurants operating before the shut-down orders imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Philly restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining on Sept. 8.

The specific foods being featured on the episode have been kept secret. Hardena's owners posted on Instagram that the restaurant had to close for three days for taping – without disclosing Guy Fieri's visit. 

Fieri has hosted "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" since the show launched in 2006. It is now in its 33rd season. The first 32 seasons can be streamed on Hulu. The new episode can be watched on Hulu + Live TV.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.

