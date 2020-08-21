New 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' episode features six Philly restaurants

August 21, 2020
Guy Fieri explores some of Philadelphia's food scene in a new episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Six restaurants will be featured on the episode, which airs at 9 p.m. Friday on the Food Network. Hardena, an Indonesian restaurant in South Philly, Stogie Joe's, an American restaurant in Passyunk Square, and Gaul & Co. Malt House, a pub in Port Richmond, are among the featured eateries.
The remaining three restaurants have not been revealed ahead of the show, the The Inquirer reported.
But social media posts from Farmer's Keep in Center City, Mom-Mom's Kitchen in Bridesburg and Woodrow's Sandwich Shop in Bella Vista indicate those restaurants also may be featured, the Inquirer added.
Guy Fieri visited the Philly area in early March to tape the episode, which shows the restaurants operating before the shut-down orders imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Philly restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining on Sept. 8.
The specific foods being featured on the episode have been kept secret. Hardena's owners posted on Instagram that the restaurant had to close for three days for taping – without disclosing Guy Fieri's visit.
View this post on Instagram
Guess who will be featured on @Guyfieri Diner Drive in’s and Dives this Friday Aug 21st at 9pm on the @foodnetwork ? 😻 YEP, US!! So honored to cook alongside you chef! Thank you so much for coming! (This happened right before quarantine lol) I know a lot of people were upset we were closed for 3 days on a weekend >.< but we had to keep this a secret LOL forgive us ❤️ #foodnetwork #dinersdriveinsanddives #guyfieri #flavortown #indonesianfood #indonesianfoodinamerica #indonesia #philadelphia #southphilly #philly #womenownedbusiness #minorityownedbusiness #killinit #beastmode
Fieri has hosted "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" since the show launched in 2006. It is now in its 33rd season. The first 32 seasons can be streamed on Hulu. The new episode can be watched on Hulu + Live TV.
This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.