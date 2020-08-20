Leaving Hulu in September: Watch Halloween favorites, like 'Practical Magic,' 'Friday the 13th,' before they're gone

There are a slew of spooky and witchy movies leaving Hulu at the end of September, making it the perfect time to plan a pre-Halloween binge-fest.



"Buffy, the Vampire Slayer" – the 1992 movie version starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry – will depart Hulu at the end of the month. Though, fear not, Buffy fans. The WB series of "Buffy," with Sarah Michelle Gellar as the teen slayer, still is available (and hopefully will be forever.)





From current episodes and original series, to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Start your free trial

Pair Buffy's toughness with the 1998 classic film, "Practical Magic," starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. That movie arrives on Hulu on Sept. 1 for a one-month run, so it's in everyone's best witchy interest to watch it as many times as possible before it leaves on Sept. 30.



If you love being terrified, horror classics, such as Rob Zombie's "House of 1,000 Corpses" and "The Devil's Rejects," will start your All Hallows' Eve celebrations right. If you're more of a slasher fan, "Friday the 13th — Part III" and "Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter," are nice additions to any spook-fest. Then, top off the movie marathon with Johnny Depp in the thriller-mystery "The Ninth Gate."

New on Hulu in September: Shows, movies and original content coming to streaming platform

Among the other notable movies departing the streaming service in September are the Christopher Guest comedies "A Mighty Wind," "Best in Show," "For Your Consideration" and "Waiting for Guffman," and classics "My Cousin Vinny," "Rambo," "Sunset Strip," and "The Color Purple."

Check the full list of content leaving Hulu at the end of September below:

Sept. 30

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best in Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.