Here are the new shows, movies coming to Hulu in September

With fall right around the corner, Hulu has just released its monthly list of new shows and movies that will hit the streaming platform in September.

There's a lot to look forward to next month, including the return of the acclaimed comedy "Pen15." Now in its second season, the Hulu Original series stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as a pair of adults transported back to the awkward life of middle-school misfits.

Also new will be the debut of the highly anticipated Hulu Original series "Woke," which examines the life of Black cartoonist Keith Knight after a disturbing encounter with police animates the world around him. Based on a true story, the series stars Lamorne Morris ("Game Night," "The Christmas Chronicles") and Blake Anderson ("Workaholics").

September's new titles also includes a number of classic movies, from "Outbreak" and "Rambo" to "Twilight" and "Any Given Sunday."

Sept. 1

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Sept. 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Sept. 6

Awoken (2019)

Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Sept. 9

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Sept. 10

Prisoners (2013)

Sept. 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED)

Sept. 16

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

Sept. 17

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Sept. 18

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020

Sept. 20

The Haunted (2020)

Sept. 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Sept. 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Addams Family (2019)

Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (FOX)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Sept. 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans (2019)

Sept. 25

Judy (2019)

Sept. 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Sept. 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (FOX)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (FOX)

Sept. 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Sept. 30