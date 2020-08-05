More Culture:

August 05, 2020

New Hulu show 'Woke' shines light on the work of Black cartoonist Keith Knight

Lamorne Morris of 'New Girl' stars in the comedy series

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Hulu
limited - woke lamorne morris hulu Courtesy of/Hulu

Lamorne Morris, pictured above, stars as Keef in new Hulu show 'Woke' about the life and work of African American cartoonist Keith Knight which begins streaming next month.

"Why is it that people of color are always having to stand for something?," asks Lamorne Morris in the teaser for the new Hulu show "Woke" about African American cartoonist Keith Knight.

"Because the word is a racist place," a comic book store employee answers, shortly before Morris' character Keef is shown having a first-hand experience with police brutality.

  • Hulu Shows - Free Trial

  • From current episodes and original series, to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
  • Start your free trial

The latest teaser for "Woke," which begins streaming on Hulu on Sept. 9, introduces the show as a story of transformation.

After Keef gets slammed to the ground by several police officers while minding his own business looking at event fliers, his eyes are opened to things he never noticed before.

From noticing racist police to micro-aggressions said by white friends at parties, Keef's life is changed as he becomes "woke."

While Keef's story may be especially relevant for 2020, the shows is based on the life and work of living artist Keith Knight.

Bay area cartoonist Knight is known for creating the comics "The K Chronicles," "Knight Life," and "ink" beginning in the 1990s. His comics have appeared in places like Mad Magazine and the San Francisco Examiner.

Like the surrealist images in the "Woke" trailer, Knight's comics are often absurdist but based in political and racial satire, and focus on issues of racial heritage. Hulu's "Woke" seems to be influenced by this style. "Woke" is developed by Knight and Marshall Todd.

The series star, Morris, is best known for his role as Winston Bishop on Fox's long-running show "New Girl," led by Zoe Deschanel from 2011 to 2018.

Comedians Blake Anderson of "Workaholics" and T. Murphy of shows like Kevin Hart's "The Next Level" on Comedy Central also star alongside Morris in the new Hulu comedy.

All eight episodes of "Woke" will be available to stream on Hulu next month.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Hulu Philadelphia Comics Streaming Black Lives Matter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Media

Gregg Murphy, Derrick Gunn among round of layoffs at NBC Sports Philadelphia
Gregg Murphy

Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias brings tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages to Philly region
Philly flooding tropical storm isaias

Mental Health

Vitamin D supplements don't reduce depression risk in adults, according to new study
Vitamin D supplementation and depression risk

Flyers

Oskar Lindblom, now cancer-free, could return to game action in September — if Flyers are still playing
3_Oskar_Lindblom_3_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Restaurants

Mobile pop-up Pizza Jawn opening restaurant in Manayunk
manayunk pizza jawn

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering all-day happy hour in honor of National Oyster Day
Oyster House

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved