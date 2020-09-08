More Events:

September 08, 2020

South Jersey venue to host Eagles drive-in tailgate, watch party for season opener

A socially-distant parking spot to view the game will cost $44 per car

Sunday's "BYO Tailgate" event at the Estate of Monroe in Gloucester County will consist of the Eagles game being shown on a 40-foot LED screen and a DJ performing live on stage.

To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2020 NFL season opener this Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the Estate of Monroe in Gloucester County is holding a drive-in tailgate and watch party for fans.

The Williamstown, Monroe Township-based indoor event space hasn’t been available to use due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the parking lot has been transformed this summer into an outdoor drive-in venue called Rhythm & Reels, where locals can watch movies and other performances.

Sunday’s game watch is described as “BYOB” and “BYO Tailgate.” The event will consist of the game being shown on a 40-foot LED screen and a DJ performing live on stage. Doors will open four hours ahead of kickoff at 9 a.m.

Tickets for a socially-distant parking spot at the event will cost $44. No more than six people are allowed to watch the game from a given vehicle.

Fans are allowed to buy up to 10 of the 10 X 20 parking spots, but all activity from one’s party must remain within the purchased area. Walkups to the event are prohibited.

The event space is also providing private VIP areas, where parties of no more than eight people are permitted. The section, which will cost $373 to access, will have tables and seats available next to the stage where the game is shown.

A tailgate food menu and soft drinks, as well as waitress service and a private sound system, are offered complimentary for VIP members.

Guaranteed front row parking at the event will cost $23. Bathrooms will be made available to attendees too.

Tickets for Sunday’s watch party can be accessed here. The venue is planning to hold the weekly outdoor tailgate party in its parking lot throughout the season.

Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Md. is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

