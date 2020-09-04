Elmwood Park Zoo hosting theater show based on Disney's 'Tarzan'

If you're looking for something new and unique to do with the whole family, there's an event at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown that might interest you.

Prism Theatre Center and Centre Theater have partnered with the Montgomery County zoo to host a theater show based on the Disney film "Tarzan."



The outdoor show will take place on select dates through Sept. 27. A stage has been set up in the zoo's parking lot so guests can watch from their cars or designated, socially distant seating.

The production features music by Phil Collins, with musical hits "You'll Be in My Heart," "Son of Man" and "Two Worlds."

Tickets for the show can be purchased online.

If it's been a while since you've watched "Tarzan" and you need a refresher, check out the old Disney trailer below. The movie is about an orphaned human, Tarzan, who grows up in the remote African wilderness and is raised by the gentle gorilla Kala. When a British expedition enters the jungle, Tarzan encounters Jane and realizes that he's like her, a human.