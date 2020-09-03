More Events:

September 03, 2020

Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet' to be screened at Navy Yard drive-in theater

U.S. audiences can finally watch the new Warner Bros. film

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Screenings
Tenet movie at drive-in 'Tenet'/Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

'Tenet' stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. The new movie from Christopher Nolan is an action-packed, spy thriller.

Christopher Nolan’s new sci-fi thriller "Tenet," starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, will be screened at the Philadelphia Film Society's drive-in movie theater at the Navy Yard.

You can see the 2020 movie on the big screen Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 10.

RELATED: Movie night series includes three-course dinner, '80s and '90s favorites | Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup

Tickets are currently on sale online. The price is $12, or $8 if you're a PFS member.

If you haven't been following the hype surrounding the time travel time inversion movie, you'll definitely want to check out the trailer below.

And if you've been trying to avoid spoilers, I won't mention anything the critics have been saying, other than those who've watched "Tenet" generally find it both confusing and exciting.

The film opened internationally last week and is now available at open U.S. movie theaters. It's the first big-budget film to be released since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters in March.

If you're not comfortable going to an indoor theater but really want to see this new movie, like now, then snagging a ticket to the drive-in may be the way to go.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Screenings Philadelphia Drive In Navy Yard

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Villanova's Jay Wright won't be the next Sixers head coach
Jay-Wright_052220_usat

Septa

SEPTA sets date to phase out paper ticket sales on Regional Rail
SEPTA Paper Tickets

Health News

Trump administration, CDC urge states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov. 1
CDC Vaccine November

Opinion

Eytan Shander: The Eagles aren't doing Carson Wentz any favors heading into 2020 season
60922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

2020 Election

Kevin Hart will host 'VOMO: Vote or Miss Out' comedy special on ABC
Kevin Hart vote election

Entertainment

Movie night series includes three-course dinner, '80s and '90s favorites
Movie night series at Logan Hotel

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved