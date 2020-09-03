More Events:

September 03, 2020

Movie night series includes three-course dinner, '80s and '90s favorites

Screenings will take place Thursday nights in the Logan Hotel's courtyard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movie night series at Logan Hotel Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Every Thursday from Sept. 10 through Oct. 1, Urban Farmer invites guests to The Logan Hotel Courtyard for a three-course dinner and movie under the stars.

Drive-in theaters have become increasingly popular as people try to find ways to go out and still stay safe during the COVID-19 crisis. But what if you don't have a car?

A new series at the Logan Hotel's courtyard lets guests sit at outdoor tables to watch '80s and '90s movies on an oversized projection screen. Screenings will take place on Thursday nights from Sept. 10 to Oct. 1. 

The steakhouse Urban Farmer and the Logan Hotel on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway have teamed up to host the movie nights, which will be accompanied by dinner, popcorn and other movie theater snacks.

RELATED: Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park | High Street on Market bringing back favorite sandwiches before relocating

Schedule:

"Clueless" – Sept. 10
"The Wedding Singer" – Sept. 17
"Back to the Future" – Sept. 24
"10 Things I Hate About You" – Oct. 1

While watching the throwback favorites, guests will enjoy a three-course meal with choice of braised octopus or field greens to start, steak frites or Skuna Bay salmon for the main course and cheesecake or chocolate cake for dessert.

Tickets to attend the upcoming movie nights can be purchased online. The cost is $75 per person. VIP tickets are available for $100. The upgrade includes a bottle of red or white wine or a six-pack of beer, as well as a movie snack pack.

Guests also can purchase drinks from Sly Fox Brewing Co., Stateside Vodka and Grace Winery while at the event.

There will be a max of 50 people allowed at each screening with tables of 2 to 4 people only. Guests are asked to wear a mask at all times, except when seated.

The movie nights will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

