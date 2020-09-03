Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park

If you're over summer and looking forward to the change of seasons, then great news! Fall is coming early to Philly.

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will set up at Dilworth Park outside City Hall starting Thursday, Sept. 10. Last year, shoppers had to wait until mid-October to stock up on locally-made goods from the pop-up, outdoor market.

Support a variety of local small businesses by browsing and buying handmade crafts, confections, artwork and more. A rotating selection of vendors will pop up every week, so there will always be new things to check out.

The market will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 2.

In addition, Harvest Weekend, presented by Maker's Mark, will pop up at Dilworth Park this fall. It will take place the weekend of Friday, Oct. 9.

The Center City park will be festively decorated with pumpkins, hay and other autumn staples. Kids can enjoy pumpkin painting and adults can relax at the beer garden. There will be fall beverages made with Maker's Mark Bourbon and SQRRL Peanut Butter Whiskey, craft beer from Goose Island and Tröegs and a selection of fall foods. Cocktails will be available to-go, too.

Entertainment will include live music, pumpkin-carving demonstrations, circus arts and other surprises. The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market also will reopen for the weekend.

Harvest Fest will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. The festivities will end early at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2, and social distancing is encouraged.