More Events:

September 03, 2020

Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park

A beer garden also will pop up during Harvest Weekend at the Center City park

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Markets
Fall Market Dilwoth Park Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market and Harvest Weekend will take place in Dilworth Park.

If you're over summer and looking forward to the change of seasons, then great news! Fall is coming early to Philly.

The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market will set up at Dilworth Park outside City Hall starting Thursday, Sept. 10. Last year, shoppers had to wait until mid-October to stock up on locally-made goods from the pop-up, outdoor market.

RELATED: Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals | Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall | Dinner at Dilworth: Order takeout to enjoy at the Center City park

Support a variety of local small businesses by browsing and buying handmade crafts, confections, artwork and more. A rotating selection of vendors will pop up every week, so there will always be new things to check out.

The market will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 2.

In addition, Harvest Weekend, presented by Maker's Mark, will pop up at Dilworth Park this fall. It will take place the weekend of Friday, Oct. 9.

The Center City park will be festively decorated with pumpkins, hay and other autumn staples. Kids can enjoy pumpkin painting and adults can relax at the beer garden. There will be fall beverages made with Maker's Mark Bourbon and SQRRL Peanut Butter Whiskey, craft beer from Goose Island and Tröegs and a selection of fall foods. Cocktails will be available to-go, too.

Entertainment will include live music, pumpkin-carving demonstrations, circus arts and other surprises. The Made in Philadelphia Fall Market also will reopen for the weekend.

Harvest Fest will run from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. The festivities will end early at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2, and social distancing is encouraged.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Markets Philadelphia Center City Beer Gardens Food & Drink Fall Dilworth Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Villanova's Jay Wright won't be the next Sixers head coach
Jay-Wright_052220_usat

Septa

SEPTA sets date to phase out paper ticket sales on Regional Rail
SEPTA Paper Tickets

Health News

Trump administration, CDC urge states to be ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov. 1
CDC Vaccine November

Opinion

Eytan Shander: The Eagles aren't doing Carson Wentz any favors heading into 2020 season
60922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

2020 Election

Kevin Hart will host 'VOMO: Vote or Miss Out' comedy special on ABC
Kevin Hart vote election

Festivals

Explore the world via the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival lineup
Environmental Film Fest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved