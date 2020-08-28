Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall

As summer draws to a close, it's time to start looking forward to fall activities.

Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest will return for the 13th year, this time with a fairy tale theme. Participants are asked to create a scarecrow version of any fairy tale character to display.

Registration is currently open and the deadline to sign up is Sept. 25. The fee is $25 for Morris Arboretum members and $30 for non-members. The scarecrow frame, straw and burlap will be provided to help participants get started.

Scarecrows will be on display throughout the arboretum from Oct. 3 through Nov. 1. Visitors will vote for their favorite scarecrow online to determine the winners. The top prize is $250.

Looking ahead, the arboretum also will host a special nighttime walk this October with all the fairy tale scarecrows lit up for viewing. Advance tickets are required, but they're not yet available online. The walk will be offered Oct. 29-31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.