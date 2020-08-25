More Events:

Wellness event with yoga, meditation supports Pennsylvania SPCA

The event will be hosted outdoors at Main Line Animal Rescue

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly's Franklin & Whitman is hosting an outdoor event on Sept. 13 at Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville. There will be yoga, meditation, a healthy lunch and adoptable puppies.

Local skincare brand Franklin & Whitman is hosting a wellness event on Sunday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon that supports the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The event, which includes yoga and meditation, will take place outdoors at Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville.

Fitness instructors Joanna Da-Sylva, of Teranga Yoga, and Sydni Arnett, of Everybody Fights and Barry’s, will lead the classes.

Lunch will be provided by Honeygrow and there will be draft lattes from La Colombe, kombucha from Baba’s Bucha and cookie dough dessert from PS Snacks.

Attendees will have the opportunity to win door prizes during the event and will go home with a swag bag of beauty products from Franklin & Whitman.

Also, if you're thinking of adopting, there will be rescue dogs there to play with and if you start the adoption process at the event, the adoption fees will be paid by Franklin & Whitman.

Tickets are for sale online with proceeds going to the PSPCA. The price for you and a friend is $80. Individual tickets have already sold out.

Each attendee will receive a hand sanitizer spray and face mask at the event, and are encouraged to social distance.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

