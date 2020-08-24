More Events:

August 24, 2020

SoulCycle is bringing the studio outside in Ardmore

The 45-minute classes will take place outdoors in Suburban Square

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness SoulCycle
SoulCycle outdoor classes Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SoulCycle has a studio in Ardmore and Center City (pictured above). The suburban location is offering outdoor classes starting on Aug. 27. The 45-minute workouts will take place near the studio, on the third floor of the Suburban Square parking garage.

The SoulCycle experience will be offered outdoors in Ardmore's Suburban Square for the next six weeks beginning Thursday, Aug. 27.

There will be classes daily on the third floor of the new parking garage at the Main Line shopping center.

RELATED: Outdoor yoga offered in Franklin Square | City Fitness offering hundreds of outdoor fitness classes

All of the cycling bikes will be placed six feet apart, and riders will use headphones provided by SoulCycle.

Classes are $32 and packages can be purchased online, through the app or on site. Classes for each week will be available to book starting at noon on Mondays.

The SoulCyle in Ardmore isn't the only studio offering "SoulOutside." Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey; Long Island, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; and Santa Monica, California are participating in the program. Other studios may join in, too, but no word yet on whether the Philadelphia SoulCycle will be one of them.

For information on the fitness company's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, visit the SoulCycle website.

