SoulCycle is bringing the studio outside in Ardmore

The SoulCycle experience will be offered outdoors in Ardmore's Suburban Square for the next six weeks beginning Thursday, Aug. 27.

There will be classes daily on the third floor of the new parking garage at the Main Line shopping center.

All of the cycling bikes will be placed six feet apart, and riders will use headphones provided by SoulCycle.

Classes are $32 and packages can be purchased online, through the app or on site. Classes for each week will be available to book starting at noon on Mondays.



The SoulCyle in Ardmore isn't the only studio offering "SoulOutside." Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey; Long Island, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; and Santa Monica, California are participating in the program. Other studios may join in, too, but no word yet on whether the Philadelphia SoulCycle will be one of them.

For information on the fitness company's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, visit the SoulCycle website.