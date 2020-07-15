City Fitness offering hundreds of outdoor fitness classes

After being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19, City Fitness has decided to take the gym outside.



City Fitness will offer more than 100 outdoor workouts per week at three locations in Philadelphia as part of its newly launched Summer Camp. Workouts will include yoga, barre, HIIT classes, cycling and much more.

"We’re bringing the weights, the bikes, the music – everything possible to recreate our studio workouts out in the fresh air and sunshine," said Ali Stauffer, vice president of marketing at City Fitness.

The Summer Camp locations are:

• 1100 Market St.

• 1724 N. Front St.

• 1148 Wharton St.

Workouts will be set up to ensure participants have 7 to 10 feet of distance between each other. No equipment will be shared and all equipment will be cleaned with disinfectant between uses.

Summer Camp is open to both City Fitness members and non-members. Non-member spots are limited and cost $60 for two weeks of access. Those interested can sign up online. Proceeds will support City Fitness' staff and help the club survive the pandemic.

"We’re no longer able to stay afloat without support from the community," Founder and CEO Ken Davies said. "But this is Philly, and we’re not going down without a fight. Unprecedented times call for creative solutions."