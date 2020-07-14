2020 Blue Cross Broad Street Run is now a virtual event

The 2020 Broad Street Run will be a virtual event. Organizers informed runners registered for the popular spring race about the change in an email that arrived not long after news broke on Tuesday that Philadelphia had canceled all large public events in the city for the next seven months to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.



"This decision was made with the health and safety of our entire running community in mind including all race participants, spectators, volunteers, staff and the many partners and community organizations that support this event," the Broad Street Run posted on its website Tuesday.



Prior to Tuesday, Blue Cross Broad Street Run organizers had announced in March they were postponing the race until Sunday, Oct. 4.

Runners will still receive the 2020 official race T-shirt and medal for participating. Also, everyone who was registered is guaranteed entry into the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run without having to enter the lottery, and they will be given a 20% discount on next year's registration fee.



But if you were hoping for a refund, that's not going to happen.

"We understand how the pandemic has impacted runners and your investment in races. However, there were certain fixed costs (e.g. shirts, medals, contract fulfillment and signage) that were made months in advance of the race, and these costs are unrecoverable," states the website. "We appreciate your understanding of the position we are in and our need to follow our 'no refund' policy that was included in your registration materials."

A donation on behalf of all race participants will go to the American Cancer Society, Back on My Feet, Students Run Philly Style, American Association for Cancer Research and the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, both NBC10 and Telemundo62 will air a Broad Street Run special featuring runners who participate in the virtual run.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2021 Mummers Parade also will not take place. City officials have preemptively canceled all large events through Feb. 28, 2021.