Broad Street Run postponed until October due to coronavirus

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run, a 10-mile race that takes runners from one end of the city to the other, has been postponed. It will no longer take place on Sunday, May 3, as scheduled.

The new date is Sunday, Oct. 4.

The race posted a statement reading:

Race organizers and the City of Philadelphia have decided to postpone the 2020 Blue Cross Broad Street Run to October 4, 2020. This decision was not taken lightly. Based on recommendations by the CDC and after consulting with the City’s Health Department, this is the best way to keep all runners, volunteers, staff, and spectators as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race has been a Philly tradition for more than 40 years and draws more than 35,000 participants.



To get a bib, runners must enter a lottery system. The lottery selections are random and the first person who enters the lottery has the same chance of being selected as the last person.

Those who received a bib for the 2020 race and can no longer attend can transfer their bib – the race is waiving the $15 transfer fee – or defer their entry to the 2021 race. No refunds will be issued. More information is available on the Broad Street Run website's FAQ page.

