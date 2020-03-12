More Health:

March 12, 2020

Philly professor's viral graphic highlights importance of preventive measures during coronavirus pandemic

Low infection rates are critical to the healthcare system, Jefferson's Drew Harris says

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Coronavirus
Coronavirus Spread Preventative Measures Drew Harris/@drewaharris

This graphic shows how protective measures mitigate the infection rate during a pandemic, preventing the health care system from becoming overwhelmed. It went viral when Drew Harris, a Thomas Jefferson University professor, tweeted it using #Flattenthecurve.

A graphic highlighting two possible outcomes for the coronavirus pandemic went viral after a Thomas Jefferson University analyst amended it to highlight the capacity of the health care system. 

The original graphic demonstrated how preventive measures reduce the infection rate, though the total number of cases ends up being the same. Without them, cases will spike quickly but eventually see a sharp decline. 

But it failed to highlight one very important factor: access to health care. 

Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Jefferson, added a dotted line across the original graphic, created by The Economist using CDC data, to note the point at which the health system becomes overwhelmed. 

A sharp increase in infection rate overwhelms the health care system. But by flattening the curve – which requires implementing measures to reduce the infection rate – sick individuals receive the care they need. That lessons the total cases that could result in death. 

Harris shared the amended graphic on Twitter on Feb. 28 using #FlattentheCurve. His post took off. 

He has since received considerable attention, speaking this week with both The New York Times and NPR this week about the graphic.

At Jefferson, Harris teaches lessons on pandemic preparedness. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Harris instructed students that the rate of infection must stay below hospital capacity in order to save the most lives. 

As the rate of U.S. coronavirus infections increased, Harris took to Twitter to share his lesson with others. Even though preventive measures may not stop the total number of cases, they will slow them. The dotted line he added to the graphic, marking the "healthcare system capacity," exemplified his point. 

The less people that contract coronavirus at once, the less likely it is that hospitals will be unable to cope with a large influx of sick patients or suffer staff shortages due to medical providers falling ill. 

"It's the difference between finding an ICU bed and ventilator or being treated in a parking lot tent," Harris wrote in his post.

Though social distancing helps people somewhat maintain their daily lives, it also ensures more patients get hospital care. Through preventive measures, like the cancellation of large public events and keeping a distance from sick relatives, lives may be saved. 

It is uncertain when coronavirus cases will peak in America or how big it will get, but Harris' amended graphic offers a reminder that the capacity of healthcare system is a critical component. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Coronavirus Philadelphia Healthcare Twitter Thomas Jefferson University COVID-19 Social Media

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

In a world without sports, is it wrong to be hurt this bad?
2_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' top 10 free agent targets
031220BreshadPerriman

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved