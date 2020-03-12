Philly professor's viral graphic highlights importance of preventive measures during coronavirus pandemic

A graphic highlighting two possible outcomes for the coronavirus pandemic went viral after a Thomas Jefferson University analyst amended it to highlight the capacity of the health care system.

The original graphic demonstrated how preventive measures reduce the infection rate, though the total number of cases ends up being the same. Without them, cases will spike quickly but eventually see a sharp decline.

But it failed to highlight one very important factor: access to health care.

Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Jefferson, added a dotted line across the original graphic, created by The Economist using CDC data, to note the point at which the health system becomes overwhelmed.

A sharp increase in infection rate overwhelms the health care system. But by flattening the curve – which requires implementing measures to reduce the infection rate – sick individuals receive the care they need. That lessons the total cases that could result in death. Harris shared the amended graphic on Twitter on Feb. 28 using #FlattentheCurve. His post took off.

He has since received considerable attention, speaking this week with both The New York Times and NPR this week about the graphic. At Jefferson, Harris teaches lessons on pandemic preparedness. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Harris instructed students that the rate of infection must stay below hospital capacity in order to save the most lives. As the rate of U.S. coronavirus infections increased, Harris took to Twitter to share his lesson with others. Even though preventive measures may not stop the total number of cases, they will slow them. The dotted line he added to the graphic, marking the "healthcare system capacity," exemplified his point.

The less people that contract coronavirus at once, the less likely it is that hospitals will be unable to cope with a large influx of sick patients or suffer staff shortages due to medical providers falling ill.



"It's the difference between finding an ICU bed and ventilator or being treated in a parking lot tent," Harris wrote in his post.



Though social distancing helps people somewhat maintain their daily lives, it also ensures more patients get hospital care. Through preventive measures, like the cancellation of large public events and keeping a distance from sick relatives, lives may be saved.

It is uncertain when coronavirus cases will peak in America or how big it will get, but Harris' amended graphic offers a reminder that the capacity of healthcare system is a critical component.