Amid COVID-19 crisis, Philly cancels all large events for seven months

All large public events in Philadelphia will be canceled over the next seven months as the city attempts to avoid a surge in coronavirus infections, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The policy, expected to be announced during the city's COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, affects everything from the Thanksgiving Day Parade to the 2021 Mummers Parade.

Philadelphia lately has seen modest increases in COVID-19 cases, but has not experienced the rampant outbreaks reported in cities such as Miami, Houston and Los Angeles.



Still, city officials have preemptively canceled all large events through Feb. 28, 2021.

Among the other events that will be canceled are the Broad Street Run, which had been postponed until October, and all fall road races.

Not included in the city's policy are private outdoor events with fewer than 50 people guests, recreational sports with fewer than 25 participants, and events on private property such as stadiums and performance venues.

Philadelphia remains in a "modified restricted green phase" of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening process until at least August 1. Activities such as indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and attending gyms and fitness centers, remain prohibited until further notice.

While the Phillies will play their home games at Citizens Bank Park, there will be no fans allowed in the ballpark. It remains unclear what the NFL and the Eagles plan to do about fans attending games at Lincoln Financial Field in September.

It's not yet clear what prompted the city to forecast as far out as February in canceling large events. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley previously said that a vaccine — which he expects to be available in 2021 — will be necessary before a return to greater normalcy is possible.

Philadelphia officials have recently ramped up efforts to encourage residents to wear face masks, a crucial element of the broader COVID-19 prevention plan. Businesses also are urged to follow the city's Safe Mode guidance to protect employees and guests.

As of Monday, Philadelphia had reported a total of 27,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as well as 1,631 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Check back for updates on this story.