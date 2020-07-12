Pennsylvania adds Delaware to list of states with travel restrictions due to COVID-19 infections spike

Pennsylvania residents who travel from Delaware should self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to the state, according to updated guidance issued by state health officials.

Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma have also been added to Pennsylvania’s travel advisory of 19 states currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Along with the aforementioned four states, the complete list includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Non-Pennsylvania residents traveling from these states to the commonwealth should also self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

The travel advisory comes as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise across many states, including Delaware.

There have been 1,021 new coronavirus cases in Delaware over the past seven days, but that gives the state a ratio of 105.6 cases per 100,000 residents – well above the threshold for the highest risk.

Philadelphia health officials have also encouraged residents to avoid travel to Delaware due to the rise in COVID-19 infections.

People traveling to Philadelphia from Delaware and 18 other states where new cases exceed 90 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period should self-quarantine for 14 days, according to guidance from the Department of Public Health.

If residents are unable to self-isolate for two weeks, they should wear a face covering around non-household members, such as coworkers, and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should get tested, officials said. They should remain at home until 10 days after their symptoms cease or a diagnostic test comes back negative.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah have all been included in Philly’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

New Jersey has implemented a similar travel advisory. It applies to people traveling from states where the COVID-19 transmission rate either exceeds 10 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day stretch or more than 10% of the total population has tested positive over a week.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington currently meet at least one of those criteria.

New Jersey residents who travel to impacted states also are expected to self-quarantine for two weeks upon returning home.